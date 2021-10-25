Empoli vs Inter Milan prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

Empoli are set to play Inter Milan at The Stadio comunale Carlo Castellani on Wednesday in Serie A.

Empoli come into this game on the back of a 4-2 win over Stefano Colantuono's Salernitana in the league. A brace from striker Andrea Pinamonti, an own goal from Norwegian centre-back Stefan Strandberg and a goal from Italy international Patrick Cutrone sealed the deal for Aurelio Andreazzoli's Empoli.

A second-half goal from left-back Luca Ranieri and an own goal from Albania international Ardian Ismajli proved to be mere consolation for Salernitana.

Inter Milan, on the other hand, drew 1-1 against Massimiliano Allegri's Juventus in the league. A first-half goal from veteran Bosnia and Herzegovina international Edin Dzeko for Inter Milan was cancelled out by a late second-half penalty from Argentine forward Paulo Dybala for Juventus.

Empoli vs Inter Milan Head-to-Head

In 13 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Inter Milan have won 12 games and drawn one.

The two clubs last faced each other in 2019 in the league, with Inter Milan beating Empoli 2-1. Second-half goals from Senegal international Keita Balde and Belgian midfielder Radja Nainggolan secured the win for Inter Milan, who had Keita Balde sent off late in the second-half. Young Ivorian midfielder Hamed Traore scored the consolation goal for Empoli, who had goalkeeper Filippo Perucchini sent off in the second-half.

Empoli form guide in Serie A: W-L-L-W-W

Inter Milan form guide in Serie A: D-L-W-D-W

Empoli vs Inter Milan Team News

Empoli

Empoli will likely be without experienced centre-back Simone Romagnoli. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Aurelio Andreazzoli is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Simone Romagnoli

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Inter Milan

Meanwhile, Inter Milan boss Simone Inzaghi will be unable to call upon the services of young Brazilian goalkeeper Gabriel Brazao.

Injured: Gabriel Brazao

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Empoli vs Inter Milan Predicted XI

Empoli Predicted XI (4-3-1-2): Guglielmo Vicario, Petar Stojanovic, Ardian Ismajli, Sebastiano Luperto, Riccardo Marchizza, Nicolas Haas, Nedim Bajrami, Filippo Bandinelli, Liam Henderson, Patrick Cutrone, Andrea La Mantia

Inter Milan Predicted XI (3-5-2): Samir Handanovic, Milan Skriniar, Stefan de Vrij, Alessandro Bastoni, Denzel Dumfries, Nicolo Barella, Roberto Gagliardini, Hakan Calhanoglu, Federico Dimarco, Lautaro Martinez, Edin Dzeko

OptaPaolo 🏆 @OptaPaolo

#InterJuventus #SerieA 5 - Edin #Dzeko has scored 5 goals in his first 4 home seasonal apperances in Serie A this season: in the 3 points per win era only Mauro Icardi in 2017/18 and Marco Branca in 1995/96 have netted more with Inter after 4 games played at home (6 goals). Boom. 5 - Edin #Dzeko has scored 5 goals in his first 4 home seasonal apperances in Serie A this season: in the 3 points per win era only Mauro Icardi in 2017/18 and Marco Branca in 1995/96 have netted more with Inter after 4 games played at home (6 goals). Boom.

#InterJuventus #SerieA https://t.co/WjAegmBzEi

Empoli vs Inter Milan Prediction

Empoli are currently 10th in the league table, and have won three of their last five league games. The win against Salernitana will boost their confidence, and they could cause some problems to Inter Milan.

Inter Milan, on the other hand, were whiskers away from a crucial victory against Juventus. Simone Inzaghi have been inconsistent recently, and are currently 3rd in the league table, seven points behind league leaders Napoli.

Inter Milan should win here.

Prediction: Empoli 0-2 Inter Milan

