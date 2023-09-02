Empoli vs Juventus Prediction and Betting Tips | September 3, 2023

Empoli entertain Juventus at the Stadio Carlo Castellani in Serie A on Sunday (September 3).

The hosts have lost their opening two games and are langushing at the bottom of the table, failing to score in both defeats. After a 1-0 home loss to Verona in their campaign opener, they fell 2-0 at Monza last week.

Juventus, meanwhile, have had an unbeaten start to their campaign. They drew 1-1 at home against Bologna last week after a 3-0 win at Udinese in their campaign opener.

Empoli have been in poor form this season, losing in the Coppa Italia first round, losing all all three competitive outings across competitions.

Empoli vs Juventus Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns 30 times across competitions since 1986, with Juventus leading 22-5.

Empoli won 4-1 at home when the two teams last met in Serie A in May. It was their first home win against the Bianconeri since 2007.

Eight of their last 10 meetings have produced over 2.5 goals.

Their last 12 meetings have produced conclusive results, with the Bianconeri winning 10 of them

Empoli s are the only team yet to open their account after two games.

Three of Empoli's four wins against Juve have come at home, conceding two goals and keeping as many clean sheets.

Empoli vs Juventus Prediction

Empoli have struggled this season, scoring once in three defeats. They did score four goals in their previous home meeting against the Bianconeri in May, though.

Juventus, meanwhile, won 3-0 in their campaign opener. Massimiliano Allegri's men, though, struggled in their next outing against Verona, recording just three shots on target, with Dusan Vlahovic bagging a late equaliser.

Vlahovic has been involved in three of his side's four league goals this season. Considering Empoli's poor form and Juve's dominance in this fixture, expect the visitors to record a comfortable win.

Prediction: Empoli 0-2 Juventus

Empoli vs Juventus Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Juventus to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Dusan Vlahovic to score or assist any time - Yes