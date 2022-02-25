Empoli vs Juventus prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

Empoli host Juventus at the Stadio Carlo Castellani in Serie A on Saturday, with both sides having contrasting seasons so far.

Empoli are currently 13th in the league, with a win potentially taking them up to 10th. Aurelio Andreazzoli's side have been in woeful form recently and have not won any of their last ten games across all competitions. They will hope to turn things around with a win against Juventus on Saturday.

Juventus, on the other hand, are unbeaten in their last eight games across all competitions. Massimiliano Allegri's side are currently 4th in the league, seven points behind Napoli in 3rd. They will look to continue their form with a win against Empoli on Saturday.

Both sides will want to win the game for different reasons and that should make for an interesting matchup.

Empoli vs Juventus Head-to-Head

Juventus have dominated the recent head-to-head record, having won four of their last five meetings, with Empoli winning only one.

Empoli's only win came in the reverse fixture earlier this season. Leonardo Mancuso's first-half goal was enough to make sure of the three points on the night.

Empoli Form Guide: L-L-D-D-L

Juventus Form Guide: W-W-D-D-D

Empoli vs Juventus Team News

Dybala will be a huge miss for Juventus

Empoli

Empoli have no new injury worries following their 2-0 loss against Sampdoria last time out. Nicolas Haas should make his return to the squad following injury. Meanwhile, Riccardo Marchizza is out for the season.

Injured: Nicolas Haas

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Juventus

Juventus will have a host of players missing for the game on Saturday. Paulo Dybala, Giorgio Chiellini, Weston McKennie, Alex Sandro, Federico Bernardeschi, Daniele Rugani, Kaio Jorge and Federico Chiesa are all unavailable due to injury.

Injured: Paulo Dybala, Giorgio Chiellini, Weston McKennie, Alex Sandro, Federico Bernardeschi, Daniele Rugani, Kaio Jorge, Federico Chiesa

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Empoli vs Juventus Predicted XI

Empoli Predicted XI (4-3-1-2): Gugliemo Vicario; Fabiano Parisi, Mattia Viti, Simone Romagnoli, Petar Stojanovic; Marco Benassi, Kristjan Asllani, Szymon Zurkowski; Nedim Bajrami; Andrea Pinamonti, Patrick Cutrone

Juventus Predicted XI (4-3-3): Wojciech Szczesny; Luca Pellegrini, Leonardo Bonucci, Matthijs de Ligt, Juan Cuadrado; Denis Zakaria, Adrien Rabiot, Manuel Locatelli; Alvaro Morata, Moise Kean, Dusan Vlahovic

Empoli vs Juventus Prediction

It's hard to see Empoli taking anything away from this game given the difference in form and quality between the two sides.

We predict Juventus will win the game comfortably.

Prediction: Empoli 0-2 Juventus

