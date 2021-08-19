Empoli vs Lazio prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

Empoli and Lazio kick-off their 2021-22 Serie A campaign when they go head-to-head at Carlo Castellani Stadium on Saturday.

The hosts gained promotion into the Italian top-flight after finishing first in Serie B last season. Meanwhile, the visitors secured a sixth-placed finish in the 2020-21 Serie A season.

Empoli secured their return to the Serie A last season as they finished first in the second tier with 73 points from 38 games.

The Blues opened their 2021-22 campaign in style as they secured a 4-2 victory over Vicenza last time out to book their place in the next round of the Coppa Italia.

In that encounter, Empoli raced to a three-goal lead before Nicolas Dalmonte and Davide Lanzafame scored to reduce the deficit to one goal. However, Giovanni Crociata scored in the 87th minute to end the visitors' hopes of a comeback.

Head coach Aurelio Andreazzoli will hope his side can build on that performance as they seek to begin their return on a good note.

However, they face a stern test of taking on Lazio who have beaten them the last five times they faced off against each other.

Lazio head into Saturday’s game off the back of an impressive pre-season run. They finished unbeaten in their five encounters, picking up three draws and two wins.

I Biancocelesti played out a 1-1 draw against Sassuolo in their most recent friendly outing. Newly appointed manager Maurizio Sarri will be satisfied with his side's performances and hope they can hit the ground running in the new season.

Empoli vs Lazio Head-To-Head

Lazio have been utterly dominant in past meetings with Empoli, claiming 13 wins from their previous 20 encounters. Empoli have picked up three wins, while four games have ended in draws.

Empoli Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-W-W-W

Lazio Form Guide (all competitions): D-W-D-D-W

Empoli vs Lazio Team News

Empoli

Empoli will be without the services of Fabiano Parisi, who has been sidelined since May with a broken leg.

Injured: Fabiano Parisi

Suspended: None

Lazio

Bobby Adekanye and Fabio Maistro are doubts for the visitors as they battle their respective injuries.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Bobby Adekanye, Fabio Maistro

Suspended: None

Empoli vs Lazio Predicted XI

Empoli Predicted XI (4-3-1-2): Guglielmo Vicario; Petar Stojanović, Ardian Ismajli, Simone Romagnoli, Riccardo Marchizza; Samuele Ricci, Leo Štulac, Filippo Bandinelli; Nicolas Haas; Nedim Bajrami, Leonardo Mancuso

Lazio Predicted XI (4-3-3): Pepe Reina; Elseid Hysaj, Luiz Felipe, Patric, Manuel Lazzari; Sergej Milinković-Savić, Lucas Leiva, Luis Alberto; Joaquin Correa, Ciro Immobile, Felipe Anderson

Empoli vs Lazio Prediction

Empoli will aim to maintain their superb home form after finishing unbeaten at home in Serie B last season. They picked up 11 wins and eight draws from 19 games at the Carlo Castellani Stadium. However, they face the daunting task of taking on an opposing side who they have lost against in their last five games.

We predict Lazio will extend their dominance in this fixture and claim all three points as they boast a significantly stronger squad.

Prediction: Empoli 0-2 Lazio

Edited by Shardul Sant