Empoli vs Monza Prediction and Betting Tips | October 15th 2022

High-flying Monza will look to extend their winning run to four games in Serie A when they visit the Stadio Carlo Castellani to face Empoli on Saturday.

The Biancorossi, playing in their first-ever top-flight campaign, are in their best form right now with three wins in a row, keeping a clean sheet in all of them.

It all started with a stunning 1-0 defeat of the mighty Juventus, followed by a 3-0 drubbing of Sampdoria and then a 2-0 beating of Spezia.

Having been mired in the relegation zone after failing to win any of their opening six games, Monza are now up to 12th with 10 points from nine games.

It's been a spectacular turn around in form under new manager Raffaele Palladino, who replaced Giovanni Stroppa last month and boasts a 100% win record since taking charge.

Empoli are two places adrift of the Lombardy outfit, having accrued two points fewer, and have won just once in their opening nine league games of the season.

That was a 1-0 defeat of Bologna away from home last month on matchday seven, but they have since slumped again, picking up just a point from their next two games.

Empoli vs Monza Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first encounter between the sides in Serie A.

In Serie B last season, Empoli and Monza played out draws in both their league games.

Monza's last victory over Empoli came back in September 1999.

Empoli have won only one of their last 11 Serie A matches against Lombard teams, registering nine defeats in the period.

The Azzurri have lost only one of their last eight Serie A matches against newly promoted sides - a 2-1 defeat against Venezia in September 2021.

In four home games played in the current league season, Empoli have picked up only two points - their worst return in Serie A after four games since the 2003-04 season.

Monza have won their last three league games in a row without conceding. The last promoted team to keep four consecutive clean sheets was Bologna in 2016, and the last promoted team to win four in a row was Juventus in 2008.

Empoli vs Monza Prediction

Empoli are the underdogs here, and although they have home advantage, the Blues are yet to win a single home game in Serie A this season.

Monza are flying right now and it does not look like they're going to drop points here. We expect them to secure another win this weekend.

Prediction: Empoli 1-2 Monza

Empoli vs Monza Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Monza

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

