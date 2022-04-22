Empoli vs Napoli prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

Empoli are set to play Napoli at the Stadio comunale Carlo Castellani on Sunday in Serie A.

Empoli come into this game on the back of a 4-1 loss to Gabriele Cioffi's Udinese in the league. A first-half own goal from Albania international Ardian Ismajli and second-half goals from Spanish forward Gerard Deulofeu, Argentine winger Ignacio Pussetto and German midfielder Lazar Samardzic secured the win for Udinese. Striker Andrea Pinamonti scored the goal for Empoli.

Napoli, on the other hand, drew 1-1 against Jose Mourinho's Roma in the league. A first-half penalty from star attacker Lorenzo Insigne for Napoli was cancelled out by a late second-half goal from winger Stephan El Shaarawy for Roma, who had Brazilian goalkeeper Daniel Fuzato sent off in the second-half.

Empoli vs Napoli Head-to-Head

In 11 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Napoli hold the advantage. They have won five games, lost four and drawn two.

The two clubs last faced each other last year in Serie A, with Empoli beating Napoli 1-0. A second-half goal from former AC Milan and Valencia striker Patrick Cutrone sealed the deal for Empoli.

Empoli form guide in Serie A: L-D-L-D-L

Napoli form guide in Serie A: D-L-W-W-W

Empoli vs Napoli Team News

Empoli

Empoli manager Aurelio Andreazzoli will be unable to call upon the services of Swiss midfielder Nicolas Haas and centre-backs Riccardo Marchizza and Lorenzo Tonelli. There are doubts over the availability of winger Federico Di Francesco.

Injured: Nicolas Haas, Lorenzo Tonelli, Riccardo Marchizza

Doubtful: Federico Di Francesco

Suspended: None

Napoli

Meanwhile, Napoli will be without right-back Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Brazilian centre-back Juan Jesus and Slovakian midfielder Stanislav Lobotka. Star centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly is suspended, while there are doubts over the availability of Colombian goalkeeper David Ospina. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Luciano Spalletti is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Stanislav Lobotka, Juan Jesus, Giovanni Di Lorenzo

Doubtful: David Ospina

Suspended: Kalidou Koulibaly

Empoli vs Napoli Predicted XI

Empoli Predicted XI (4-3-1-2): Guglielmo Vicario, Petar Stojanovic, Ardian Ismajli, Simone Romagnoli, Liberato Cacace, Marco Benassi, Kristjan Asllani, Filippo Bandinelli, Liam Henderson, Andrea La Mantia, Andrea Pinamonti

Napoli Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alex Meret, Alessandro Zanoli, Amir Rrahmani, Axel Tuanzebe, Faouzi Ghoulam, Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Fabian Ruiz, Piotr Zielinski, Dries Mertens, Victor Osimhen, Lorenzo Insigne

Empoli vs Napoli Prediction

Empoli are 14th in the league, and have three of their last five league games. They should not be worried about getting involved in a relegation battle, but their current form is a source of worry.

Napoli, on the other hand, are 3rd in the league, four points behind league leaders AC Milan. They have not won their last two league games, and the title is slipping away.

Napoli should win.

Prediction: Empoli 0-2 Napoli

Edited by Abhinav Anand