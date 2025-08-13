Empoli vs Reggiana Prediction and Betting Tips | August 15th 2025

Empoli will host Reggiana at the Carlo Castellani on Friday in the round of 64 of the 2025-26 Coppa Italia campaign. The home side were relegated from the Serie A last season, ending their four-year stay in the top flight, and will be keen to make an immediate return this season, but will first turn their attention to cup football this weekend.

They were drawn against Catanzaro at this stage of the domestic cup last season and coasted to a 4-1 victory featuring goals from three different players, although all three players departed the club this summer, including academy product Jacopo Fazzini, who joined Fiorentina last month.

Reggiana, meanwhile, won four of their final five league games last season to confirm automatic safety in Serie B as they finished two points above the relegation playoff spots. They then enjoyed a positive pre-season campaign, notably playing out an impressive 2-2 draw with Juventus, and will be looking forward to their return to competitive action this weekend.

They were knocked out at this stage of the Coppa Italia last season after suffering a 1-0 defeat to Genoa and will now be looking to go at least a step further this time around.

Empoli vs Reggiana Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been seven meetings between the two teams. Empoli are undefeated in all seven games, picking up five wins and two draws.

The two teams last faced off in a Serie B clash back in April 2021, which Azzurri Empolesi won 1-0.

Reggiana have failed to score any goals in four of their last five games in this fixture.

Both sides have been knocked out at this stage of the domestic cup in two of the last three seasons.

Empoli vs Reggiana Prediction

Empoli ended their pre-season campaign with a three-game winless streak, and they will be looking to turn a corner now when it matters the most. They are slight favorites heading into the weekend clash, but will need to be wary of complacency to get the job done in normal time.

Reggiana, meanwhile, went undefeated during the off-season and will come into this one in fine form. The gulf in class and quality between the two teams could, however, see the visitors lose here.

Prediction: Empoli 2-1 Reggiana

Empoli vs Reggiana Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Empoli to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Seven of the visitors' last nine matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in five of the hosts' last seven matches)

