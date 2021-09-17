Empoli vs Sampdoria prediction, preview, team news and more | Italian Serie A 2021-22

Serie A returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Empoli welcome Sampdoria to Carlo Castellani Stadium on Sunday.

The hosts head into the game off the back of a 2-1 defeat against Venezia, while the visitors played out a 2-2 draw against defending champions Inter Milan.

Empoli were denied their second win on the trot courtesy of a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Venezia on home turf.

Thomas Henry and David Okereke scored to put the newly-promoted side in a commanding two-goal lead in the 68th minute. Nedim Bajrami pulled one back for the hosts from the penalty spot with one minute remaining on the clock.

This followed a rare victory over Italian giants Juventus, when Leonardo Mancuso scored the only goal of the game to edge out the Old Lady.

Aurelio Andreazzoli’s side have now lost two of their three games this season and are 13th in the Serie A table, one point and three places above this weekend’s visitors.

Sampdoria, on the other hand, were denied their first win of the season when they played out a 2-2 draw against Inter Milan last time out.

It was the second consecutive draw for I Blucerchiati, who were held goalless by a dogged Sassuolo side away from home three weeks ago.

Roberto D'Aversa will now hope his side can take the positives from their impressive display against the reigning champions last time out and end their winless run.

Empoli vs Sampdoria Head-To-Head

Sampdoria boast a slightly better record in the history of this fixture, claiming 11 wins from their previous 26 encounters. Empoli have picked up three fewer wins, while seven games have ended in draws.

Empoli Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-L-W-L

Sampdoria Form Guide (all competitions): D-D-L-W-W

Empoli vs Sampdoria Team News

Empoli

The hosts will be without the services of Italian defender Riccardo Fiamozzi, who has been sidelined through injury.

Injured: Riccardo Fiamozzi

Suspended: None

Sampdoria

The visitors remain without Manolo Gabbiadini and Albin Ekdal, who are currently recuperating from their respective injuries.

Injured: Manolo Gabbiadini, Albin Ekdal

Suspended: None

Empoli vs Sampdoria Predicted XI

Empoli Predicted XI (4-3-3): Guglilmo Vicario; Riccardo Marchizza, Sebastian Luperto, Ardian Ismajli, Petar Stojanovic; Nicolas Haas, Samuele Ricci, Filippo Bandinelli; Nedim Bajrami, Patrick Cutrone, Leonardo Mancuso

Sampdoria Predicted XI (4-4-2): Emil Audero; Fabio Depaoli, Maya Yoshida, Omar Colley, Tommaso Augello; Antonio Candreva, Adrien Silva, Morten Thorsby, Mikkel Damsgaard; Francesco Caputo, Fabio Quagliarella

Empoli vs Sampdoria Prediction

Also Read

Both sides have struggled to get going this season. Sampdoria head into the game on a two-game unbeaten run and will be looking to pick up their first win of the season. However, we anticipate the spoils will be shared as they are evenly matched heading into the game.

Prediction: Empoli 1-1 Sampdoria

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has picked out the 5 best transfers of the summer - Read now!

Edited by Shardul Sant