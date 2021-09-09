Empoli vs Venezia prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22 

Empoli and Venezia will battle for three points at the Stadio Carlo Castellani in a Serie A fixture on Saturday.

The home side come into the game on the back of a 8-2 victory over Real Forte in a friendly last Saturday. They picked up an impressive 1-0 away victory over Turin giants Juventus before the international break. Leonardo Mancuso scored the match-winner in the 21st minute to inspire the shock victory.

Venezia suffered a 4-0 defeat to Brescia in a friendly during the international break. Their last competitive game saw them suffer a 3-0 defeat away to Udinese. Ignacio Pussetto, Gerard Deulofeu and Nahuel Molina were among the goals.

This will be a battle between two newly-promoted sides and they will each give their all to attain all three points. Venezia currently occupy the bottom spot in the table and are one of five sides yet to pick up a point.

Empoli's victory over Juventus propelled them to 11th spot with three points from two matches.

Empoli vs Venezia Head-to-Head

Venezia have five wins from their last 12 games against Empoli. Four matches ended in a draw while Empoli were victorious on three occasions.

Their most recent meeting came in a Serie B fixture last season in February and they could not be separated in a 1-1 draw. Pasquale Mazzocchi and Nicolas Haas scored in either half to share the spoils.

Empoli form guide (including friendlies): W-W-L-W-L

Venezia form guide (including friendlies): L-L-L-D-W

Empoli vs Venezia Team News

Empoli

There are no suspension or injury concerns for the Tuscany outfit.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Venezia

Finnish midfielder and long-term absentee Lauri Ala-Myllymaki is the only injury concern for the visitors. Dor Peretz remains a doubt after missing Israel's last two matches with a bruised knee.

Injury: Lauri Ala-Myllymaki

Doubtful: Dor Peretz

Suspension: None

Empoli vs Venezia Predicted XI

Empoli Predicted XI (4-3-3): Guglilmo Vicario (GK); Riccardo Marchizza, Sebastian Luperto, Ardian Ismajli, Petar Stojnovic; Nicolas Haas, Samuele Ricci, Filippo Bandinelli; Nedim Bajrami, Patrick Cutrone, Leonardo Mancuso

Venezia Predicted XI (4-3-3): Luca Lezzerini (GK); Pietro Ceccaroni, Mattia Caldara, Michael Svoboda, Pasquale Mazzocchi; Daan Heymans, Gianluca Busio, Domen Crnigoj; Dennis Johnsen, Thomas Henry, David Okereke

Empoli vs Venezia Prediction

Venezia have struggled since their return to the top-flight but will fancy their chances against Empoli. The visitors showed great defensive nous to run away with a victory against Juventus but they will be more expansive against a team of similar pedigree.

There is little to choose from between the sides and although one team can nick this one, we are predicting a share of the spoils with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Empoli 1-1 Venezia

Edited by Shardul Sant