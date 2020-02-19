Emre Can completes permanent switch to Borussia Dortmund from Juventus

Borussia Dortmund earlier unveiled Emre Can on loan

Juventus outcast Emre Can's loan move to Borussia Dortmund has been made permanent after the conditions in his obligation-to-buy deal were met.

The deal is worth up to €25 million according to the inserted clause, and the midfielder is set to pen a four-year contract with the Bundesliga giants on July 1, post conclusion of the ongoing season.

Can moved to Juventus in the hope of a new project from Liverpool in 2018, but a tumultuous time in Turin worsened when club coach Maurizio Sarri earlier snubbed him out of the club's Champions League squad, much to his frustration and disgust.

He made 37 appearances in his first season, but was often confined to the bench in the Serie A, as illustrated by his meagre eight appearances.

The German found an escape route in the form of BVB three weeks earlier, who recently took to their social media to announce the permanent capture of the talented, versatile footballer. His loan ends in June, following which he is all set to sign a new permanent deal.

Can, who has already netted a screamer for Dortmund in the 4-3 defeat at Leverkusen, will take on Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of the round-of-16 fixture later tonight, at the Signal Iduna Park.

Also read: 5 youngsters to watch out for in the Champions League Round of 16