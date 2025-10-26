Energie Cottbus vs RB Leipzig Prediction and Betting Tips | October 28th 2025

Energie Cottbus will host RB Leipzig at the Stadion der Freundschaft on Tuesday in the second round of the 2025-26 DFB Pokal campaign. The home side have performed superbly in the German third tier this season, most recently beating Havelse 4-3 to momentarily climb to the top of the pile and will be looking to carry that momentum into cup action this week.
They hosted 2. Bundesliga side Hannover in their DFB Pokal opener back in August and won 1-0. Tolcay Cigerci opened the scoring for Cottbus in the 12th minute before goalkeeper Alexander Sebald made a crucial penalty save later in the half to secure the Crayfishes’ passage into the next round.
RB Leipzig have also been excellent in their league duties this season, most recently thrashing Augsburg 6-0 on the road and will return to cup action on Tuesday with confidence sky-high.
The visitors picked up a 4-2 comeback victory over Sandhausen in their cup opener at the start of the season, with goals from four different players, including Xavi Simons, who has since departed for Tottenham Hotspur.
Energie Cottbus vs RB Leipzig Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Tuesday's game will mark the first-ever meeting between the two teams.
- Energie's last competitive meeting against top-flight opposition came last season when they faced Werder Bremen in the DFB Pokal, losing the first-round clash 3-1.
- Leipzig are two-time winners of the DFB Pokal (2021-22, 2022-23) and have finished as runners-up on another two occasions. Cottbus, meanwhile, have never won the domestic cup, although they finished runners-up in 1997.
- The hosts are the highest-scoring side in the German third tier this season with 30 goals in 12 matches.
Energie Cottbus vs RB Leipzig Prediction
Energie have won their last five games on the bounce and seven of their last eight. They have won their last four games at the Stadion der Freundschaft and will need all the help they can get from their home advantage if they are to pull off an upset on Tuesday.
Die Rotten Bullen have won their last two games and are undefeated in their last seven. They are clear favorites heading into the midweek clash and will only need to avoid complacency to secure a comfortable win.
Prediction: Energie Cottbus 1-3 RB Leipzig
Energie Cottbus vs RB Leipzig Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Leipzig to win
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Each of the hosts' last 10 matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of the hosts' last five matches)