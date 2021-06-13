ENG vs CRO Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Euro 2020 Match - June 13th, 2021

England take on Croatia in a Euro 2020 Group D match on Sunday at Wembley Stadium in London. In one of the most anticipated encounters of the Euro 2020 Group stage, England will be hoping to start off their campaign on the right note in front of their fans at Wembley.

Croatia, the 2018 World Cup finalists, got the better of England in the World Cup semi-final and Gareth Southgate's men will be determined to avoid a repeat of that in their opening fixture.

With stars like Harry Kane, Luka Modric, Mason Mount and Mateo Kovacic all set to feature, the match could be decided on fine margins. England are among the favorites heading into Euro 2020 and at home, they will be quietly confident of getting a positive result against Croatia.

Squads to choose from

England (ENG)

J Pickford, D Henderson, S Johnstone, L Shaw, H Maguire, J Stones, Kieran Trippier, K Walker, R James, B Chilwell, T Mings, B White, C Coady, J Sancho, J Grealish, P Foden, M Mount, J Henderson, D Rice, K Philips, B Saka, J Bellingham, H Kane, M Rashford, R Sterling, D Calvert-Lewin

Croatia (CRO)

L Kalinic, D Livakovic, S Sluga, D Lovren, D Vida, S Vrsaljko, D Caleta-Car, B Barisic, D Bradaric, M Skoric, J Juranovic, J Gvaridol, L Modric, I Perisic, M Brozovic, N Vlasic, M Kovacic, M Pasalic, M Badelj, M Orsic, L Ivanusec, A Rebic, B Petkovic, A Kramaric, J Brekalo, A Budimir

Predicted Playing XIs

England (ENG)

Jordan Pickford, Kyle Walker, John Stones, Tyrone Mings, Luke Shaw, Declan Rice, Jude Bellingham, Phil Foden, Mason Mount, Jack Grealish, Harry Kane

Croatia (CRO)

Dominik Livakovic, Sime Vrsaljko, Domagoj Vida, Duje Caleta-Car, Borna Barisic, Luka Modric, Marcelo Brozovic, Mateo Kovacic, Ante Rebic, Bruno Petkovic, Ivan Perisic

Match Details

Match: England (ENG) vs Croatia (CRO), UEFA Euro 2020 Group D match

Date: 13th June 2021 at 06:30 PM IST

Venue: Wembley Stadium, London

Luka Modric on England: "That arrogance is not so much related to the players but the people around them, some of the journalists and commentators."#euro2020 #eng #cro — Rob Harris (@RobHarris) June 12, 2021

England (ENG) vs Croatia (CRO) Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

England (ENG) vs Croatia (CRO) Dream11 Suggestions

With Harry Maguire doubtful to start for England and not yet fully fit, the safe option for defense will be to go with John Stones. The captaincy option has to be given to Harry Kane. The Tottenham superstar has had a stunning campaign and could give Dream11 players a lot of points.

The vice-captaincy option can be decided between either Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, or Luka Modric. Luka Modric is Croatia's talisman and could give Dream11 players a lot of returns.

In defense, if you are backing England for a win, Luke Shaw (or Ben Chilwell) if he starts) can be taken. Mason Mount is a must have in midfield as he is capable of creating a lot of chances and could prove to be a differential pick for many Dream11 players.

Fantasy Suggestion #1

Livakovic; Stones, Walker, Caleta-Car; Modric (VC), Brozovic, Mount, Foden, Grealish; Harry Kane (C), Rebic

Captain: Harry Kane (ENG) Vice-Captain: Luka Modric (CRO)

Fantasy Suggestion #2

Livakovic; Stones, Walker, Shaw; Modric, Perisic, Brozovic, Mount, Foden (VC) Grealish; Harry Kane (C)

Captain: Harry Kane (ENG) Vice-Captain: Phil Foden (ENG)

