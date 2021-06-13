England 1-0 Croatia: 5 Talking Points as Three Lions get off to winning start | UEFA Euro 2020

England's UEFA Euro 2020 campaign began at the Wembley Stadium, as they hosted Croatia in a Group B encounter. The Three Lions won their first game of a European Championships tournament for the first time in their history, as their new, youthful generation produced a spirited showing to record a 1-0 victory.

Gareth Southgate's team selection ahead of kick-off raised eyebrows, as the England manager opted to start Kieran Trippier as a makeshift left-back despite having Luke Shaw and Ben Chilwell in the squad. Raheem Sterling's inclusion ahead of the likes of Jack Grealish and Marcus Rashford also divided opinion amongst the Three Lions faithful, with the 26-year-old coming on the back of a quiet season with Manchester City.

Nevertheless, England raced off the blocks and dominated proceedings in the opening exchanges. Phil Foden came ever so close to breaking the deadlock in the sixth minute, but his shot cannoned off the post in what was a lucky let-off for Croatia.

Zlatko Dalic's side couldn't get a grip of the game and conceded a few more chances, but they grew in stature after weathering an early storm from the home side. Croatia left gaping holes in their backline at times in the first half, but England were unable to make them pay. However, after the interval, Sterling capitalized on one of those chances to break the deadlock for the Three Lions.

Phillips was heavily involved in the build-up and played a brilliant pass into the box for the Manchester City man, who slotted the ball in from close range past the despairing dive of Dominik Livakovic.

Both sides made a raft of substitutions in the last quarter of the game, with Jude Bellingham’s introduction turning out to be a historic moment. At 17 years and 349 days, the dynamic midfielder became the youngest player in the history of the competition, as he replaced Harry Kane in the closing stages.

☑️ Youngest man to appear at a @UEFA EURO

☑️ Youngest man to play for England at a major tournament



A special day for 17-year-old @BellinghamJude 👏 pic.twitter.com/68Tagq9fVv — England (@England) June 13, 2021

England saw off the game comfortably and recorded three massive points in front of their home fans to start Euro 2020 with a win. On that note, here are five talking points from the game.

#5 Kalvin Phillips stars for England with complete display

England v Croatia - UEFA Euro 2020: Group D

With Jordan Henderson playing just 45 minutes of competitive football since February, Kalvin Phillips was chosen to partner Declan Rice and Mason Mount in the England midfield. The Leeds United star is coming on the back of a stellar season in the Premier League and showed his class with a commanding display.

Phillips was England's best player in the first half and understood the assignment perfectly. On the grandest stage, he seemed like a kid in a candy store, as he enjoyed lunging into tackles and breaking up play for his side.

Kalvin Phillips' #EURO2020 game by numbers for #ENG vs. #CRO:



100% long-ball accuracy

100% through-ball accuracy

94% passing accuracy

44 touches

7 ball recoveries (most)

2 take-ons completed

1 interception

1 chance created

1 shot on target

1 foul won

1 assist



Take a bow. 👏 pic.twitter.com/5vPocBqMXR — Squawka Football (@Squawka) June 13, 2021

The 25-year-old also showed his quality in attack with a brilliant assist for Sterling’s goal, indicating that he’s more than capable of contributing to both phases of play. Phillips produced a brilliant display in England’s most difficult group stage fixture on paper and should retain his place in the starting XI if he carries on playing like this.

#4 Croatia continue to struggle in front of goal

England v Croatia - UEFA Euro 2020: Group D

Ante Rebic led the line for Croatia with Ivan Perisic and Andrej Kramaric stationed on the wings. While Dalic’s front three looked impressive on paper, they flattered to deceive against an England backline that missed Harry Maguire.

Croatia failed to create any clear cut chances and barely troubled Jordan Pickford between the sticks. Bruno Petkovic started their pre Euro 2020 friendly against Belgium, but the young striker didn’t really do enough to cement his place in the starting XI.

The England defence was not dribbled past once against Croatia. #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/TOurlvvKEz — Squawka Football (@Squawka) June 13, 2021

Croatia’s struggles in front of goal since Mario Mandzukic’s retirement is well documented. However, they have quality players in the front third and should have enough in their arsenal to beat Scotland and Czech Republic.

Also Read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Update on Manchester United's pursuit of Jadon Sancho, Chelsea's plans for Hakimi and more

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Vishal Subramanian