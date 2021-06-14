England 1-0 Croatia: Player Ratings as Raheem Sterling secures all three points for Three Lions | UEFA Euro 2020

England opened their Euro 2020 campaign with a narrow 1-0 win over Croatia in front of 22,000 fans at the Wembley Stadium in London.

It marked the first time England won their opening game at the Euros as the Three Lions also exacted revenge for their loss to Croatia in the 2018 FIFA World Cup semi-finals.

A calmly slotted finish from Raheem Sterling in the 57th minute was \enough to give Gareth Southgate’s men all three points. On that note, let's have a look at the player ratings of both teams.

England Player Ratings

Jordan Pickford - 6.5/10

The Everton keeper hardly put a foot wrong, but he was also hardly tested by Croatia on the night. In a solid display, the 27-year-old made two saves and claimed one cross. Pickford's leadership from the back played a key role in England keeping a confidence-boosting clean sheet.

Kyle Walker - 6/10

England vs Croatia - UEFA Euro 2020: Group D

A lot has been made about England’s right-back situation, with the list of names for that position being seemingly endless. Nevertheless, Southgate opted with the most experienced option - Kyle Walker - only for the Manchester City man putting on an indifferent outing.

Kyle Walker working hard breaking down both teams' attacks. Don't know how long he can keep this up — Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) June 13, 2021

The 31-year-old gave away possession on 15 occasions, the most by any England player on the pitch. Although Walker was sloppy on the ball, he was relatively solid defensively and pocketed Ivan Perisic for the entire game.

John Stones - 7/10

A superb season with Manchester City has made John Stones one of Southgate’s key players. Against Croatia, the England centre-back didn’t put a foot wrong as he marshalled his team and ensured they kept a precious clean sheet.

Tyrone Mings - 7/10

After a few shaky outings against Romania and Austria, Mings put in a performance to quieten his naysayers. The Villa man dominantly won two-thirds of his duels, made four interceptions and three clearances, and wasn’t dribbled past once.

Kieran Trippier - 7.5/10

Trippier’s inclusion as a makeshift left-back raised a lot of eyebrows, especially with Luke Shaw on the bench and Ben Chilwell cut from the squad. However, the 30-year-old was instrumental in England’s win. His deliveries over the top to Sterling were England’s best escape from Croatia’s press, while his 1v1 defending was impeccable on the night.

Declan Rice - 7/10

At the base of the England midfield, Rice put in an industrious performance. The 22-year-old was tasked with the 'dirty' work of sweeping up balls in front of his defence and intercepting through balls, which he did with aplomb.

Kalvin Philipps - 8/10

England vs Croatia - UEFA Euro 2020: Group D

Deployed in an unfamiliar role as a box-to-box central midfielder, the Yorkshireman put in a world-class display. Phillips registered an incredible 94% pass accuracy, completed 66% of his dribbles, created one big chance and provided the all-important assist for England's winning goal.

Mason Mount - 7/10

Despite not playing a minute in England’s warm-up games, Southgate thrust Mount straight into the starting XI and with good reason. The 22-year-old is a generational talent who can play anywhere in the front six.

Against Croatia, the youngster drifted mostly to the left to link up with Sterling, creating 2v1 overloads down that flank. His movement was difficult to track, and his 93% pass accuracy was impressive.

Phil Foden - 6.5/10

At just 20 years of age, Foden displays maturity beyond his years. Within the first five minutes of the game, the Manchester City star cut in from the right and fizzed a shot against the woodwork. His influence in the game dwindled after that moment, but the youngster could have a say in the tournament in the coming days.

Raheem Sterling - 8.5/10

England vs Croatia - UEFA Euro 2020: Group D

After a mediocre domestic campaign, many were doubting the inclusion of Raheem Sterling in the England squad. However, his international manager never lost faith in him and started Sterling ahead of Marcus Rashford and Jack Grealish.

Captain Raheem Sterling MBE, Match-Winner. pic.twitter.com/ZA1WIgYcGy — Arsenal Presser (@APresserV2) June 13, 2021

The 26-year-old responded by scoring the game’s only goal and was a threat in front of goal all match. The kid from Brent delivered on the big stage with a 'Man of the Match' performance.

Harry Kane - 6.5/10

Often seen dropping deep into midfield, England’s captain struggled to influence the game. Kane was limited to just one attempted shot all match before he was substituted.

Ratings of England Substitutes

Marcus Rashford - N/A

Brought on for Foden to add some fresh legs to the England attack, Rashford eventually ended up playing through the middle, chasing every loose ball possible.

Jude Bellingham - N/A

The 17-year-old continues to defy all the odds by even being in the England squad. However, on the day, he didn’t get much time to influence the game.

Dominic Calvert Lewin - N/A

Coming on with only two minutes to go, he barely touched the ball.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by BH