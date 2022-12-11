England 1-2 France: Player ratings as Les Bleus prevail in battle royale | 2022 FIFA World Cup

France overcame England 2-1 in a pulsating quarter-final clash of the 2022 FIFA World Cup at the Al Bayt Stadium on Saturday (10 December).

In what was billed to be the final before the final, both sides took the game to their opponents to provide the game of the tournament so far.

The defending world champions passed it around with a zip in the opening exchanges and went ahead through a stunning Auerelien Tchouameni strike (17'). France won the ball at their end through a Dayot Upamecano challenge on Bukayo Saka.

Replays suggested it could have been a foul, but the referee waved play on and Les Bleus broke in rapid fashion through their talisman, Kylian Mbappe, down the left wing. He passed it to the other wing to Ousmane Dembele, who found Antoine Griezmann.

Griezmann passed it outside the box to the Real Madrid midfielder and Tchouameni took one touch before unleashing a venomous strike to the right of Jordan Pickford into the corner that kept on curling away from the 'keeper.

But the Three Lions were not discouraged. In fact, they picked up the tempo with their passing, using the wings and pressing the French on the ball.

England got their first chance in the 23rd minute when Harry Kane received a pass from Saka on the right inside the box and turned Upamecano before shooting, but Hugo Lloris rushed out of his line to smother it.

Meanwhile, Mbappe got a chance to double the lead in the 39th when a ball is cut back to him down the left, but he skies his attempt.

England began much the better of the two sides in the second half. Bellingham stung the gloves of Lloris with a half-volley from outside the box (47').

England kept on mounting the pressure and got a deserved equalizer in the 54th through a penalty. Goalscorer Tchouameni clipped Saka in the box and the referee had no hesitation in pointing to the spot. Up-stepped Kane and slammed it into the left corner of the goal to draw parity.

England kept upping the ante in search of the goal that would take them ahead.

But France always had a goal in them. Adrien Rabiot rushed in from midfield to meet a long, drooping ball from the right on the half-volley from just outside the box. Pickford had to dive to his left to pull off a save (55').

Mbappe slalomed down the left the very next minute to cut it back in but Dembele could not connect.

Saka and Kane both had weak shots saved by Lloris in the 61st minute.

England came close with a Harry Maguire header in the 70th minute from a free-kick curled into the box. The attempt just shaded the outside of the post. Moments later, a low cross from Shaw is met by Saka, who puts it wide under pressure from Theo Hernandez.

In a see-saw battle, France almost went ahead through Giroud in the 77th. A cross from the left is set up for the striker, whose left-footed volley is saved brilliantly by Pickford.

But the record goal-scorer for the Les Bleus made amends exactly a minute later, powering in a Griezmann cross from the left with his head to the right of Pickford.

With France ahead again, England pressed hard to keep themselves in the Cup. They would have done so had Kane beaten teammate Lloris from the spot again.

Mindless defending from Hernandez saw him barge Mason Mount down in an inoccuous position in the box. VAR check confirmed a penalty. The eyes of the stadium and the world were on Kane. Could he repeat the feat? But the star marksman fluffed his lines in the most inopportune moment, skying his kick into the stands and then breaking down (84').

There were English tears in the stands but the game wasn't over yet. England were going for it gallantly and would come close to getting the equalizer with the very last kick of the game. In the eighth minute of stoppage time, Marcus Rashford got his chance to be a David Beckham-esque hero for his nation.

His free-kick hit well but dipped just over the roof. Finest margins, but that's what elite football is all about. England probably shaded the game in terms of performance, but France had the nous to pull of a victory in a tough match-up.

They march on to a semi-final against giant-killers Morocco, still on course to become the first team in 60 years to defend a World Cup crown. If Didier Deschamps' wards can pull it off, it will be one of the greatest footballing stories of the modern era.

England carried a great squad to Qatar and gave a tremendous account of themselves once again. But Gareth Southgate's boys fell short in heartbreaking fashion by the tiniest of margins, showing that the game can be as cruel as beautiful.

Here are the player ratings from this quarter-final.

England

Jordan Pickford- 6.5/10

Made three vital saves and looked assured in his box. Cannot really be faulted for either goal.

Kyle Walker- 6/10

Had the unenvious task of tackling Mbappe and did a decent job for the most part. But the France star did beat him for pace once in a move that could have resulted in a goal. Was also caught upfield during an overlap during the build-up to the first goal.

John Stones- 6/10

Solid for most parts, he did leave a gap during the second half that Rabiot ran into. Won all three of his duels. Was outmuscled for the second French goal.

Harry Maguire- 6.5/10

Had a better game than his center-back partner in terms of defensive work, making four clearances, one tackle and one interception. Was a handful at the other box and nearly scored.

Luke Shaw- 5.5/10

Struggled a little under the combined might of Dembele and Jules Kounde. His normally sound deliveries also lacked a bit of quality.

Jude Bellingham- 6.5/10

Had a fine game and a great World Cup. Made 78 per cent of his passes, including a key one, also tracked back to make five tackles and took a fine long-range shot.

Declan Rice- 7/10

This was a performance of great class. Carried the ball with elan, pressed well, and transitioned from attack to defense with finesse. Made an astouding 95 per cent of his passes.

Jordan Henderson- 6/10

Fought really hard but came second best in many duels. Passed decently but did not venture into the France box enough.

Bukayo Saka- 7/10

The young winger put in a sterling shift at right wing. He was always a threat with his pace and skill-set and also won the first penalty.

Harry Kane- 6/10

The ace marksman ended the night he equaled Wayne Rooney's record of 53 goals for England on his hips. Such was the impact of his missed second penalty.

Ironically, he otherwise had a good game, proving a handful for his marker Upamecano and linking up play, even if his passing wasn't always accurate.

Phil Foden- 6.5/10

Made 19 of his 21 passes and some fine dribbles, also made two key passes. But could not engender a goal for England.

Substitutes

Mason Mount- 6/10

Won a penalty and looked lively. But could not influence the game otherwise.

Raheem Sterling- 6/10

Made four of his five passes, but his characteristic speed, dribbling and runs into the box were lacking a little as England pushed for an equalizer.

Marcus Rashford- 6/10

His best contribution was a fine free-kick with the last kick of the game that went just over.

Jack Grealish- N/A

Brought on too late for him to be given a rating.

France

Hugo Lloris- 7/10

The France captain was in top form, making six important saves and a couple of high claims, especially late in the piece. He did dither a few times while trying to deal with long crosses, but his shot-stopping was above par.

Jules Kounde- 6.5/10

This was a proficient performance at right-back. Kounde did a decent job against Foden and also helped out in overlaps.

Raphael Varane-6.5/10

Looked calm on the ball and made 86 per cent of his passes. Was dribbled past only once, but looked a bit uneasy during set-pieces.

Dayot Upamecano- 6/10

This was an uneven performance from the France center-back. Sometimes, he was brilliant with his physicality and tackling, at others, he was given the runaround or made a rash tackle.

Theo Hernandez- 5.5/10

Gave away a needless penalty that could have proved crucial. Did make three tackles and 86 per cent of his passes, but the zing in his normally impressive attacking play was missing.

Adrien Rabiot- 6.5/10

Has been having a great World Cup as part of a midfield double pivot. Made 78 per cent of his passes and two interceptions. Could have also scored through one of his lung-bursting runs into the box.

Aurelien Tchouameni- 6.5/10

Scored one of the best goals of the World Cup in Qatar. Also made 90 per cent of his passes but the immensely talented midfielder gave away a penalty naievely.

Ousmane Dembele- 6/10

Showed pace and skill down the right, but the final ball was lacking from his game tonight. Was the only player substituted by France coach Deschamps.

Antoine Griezmann- 7.5/10

Has transitioned from a forward into a brilliant playmaker in this World Cup for France, combining passing dexterity and vision. Griezmann picked up two assists, including one with a fine cross and made 88 per cent of his passes. Also hassled and harried England players when off the ball, making two tackles.

Kylian Mbappe- 7/10

This wasn't Mbappe at his very best, but he was still a source of immense danger down the flank for France. Played a big part in the first goal, and tore down the left often. Made 89 per cent of his passes.

Olivier Giroud- 6.5/10

Giroud did not score a single goal as France romped to the 2018 World Cup. He is surely making amends in Qatar in Karim Benzema's absence. Missed one or two good chances to score by shooting at the 'keeper before powering in the all-important header that gave France the win.

Substitutes

Kingsley Koman- 5.5/10

Did not come into the game at all with for France just three touches. Conceded an unnecessary free-kick right at the end that could have proved costly.

Get England vs France Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes