England 3-3 Germany: Die Mannschaft Player Ratings as Havertz hits a double in six-goal second-half frenzy | UEFA Nations League 2022-23

Germany were held to a thrilling 3-3 draw by England in the UEFA Nations League on Monday, September 26. Italy's 2-0 win over Hungary in the other game meant the two sides were eliminated despite putting on a show at Wembley Stadium.

The visitors came into this game on the back of a disappointing 1-0 loss at home to Hungary. The defeat saw them drop down to third place in the group with six points from their five games. With just one win to go with their three draws and one loss, Germany were eager to end on a high. Hansi Flick fielded a lineup mixed with youth and experience for the game.

Germany dominated possession in the opening stages and looked composed on the ball. Joshua Kimmich and Ilkay Gundogan anchored their midfield to near perfection. They distributed the ball well into open spaces to advance the ball into England's territory. Nico Schlotterbeck looked lively as he made a few strong tackles early on.

The visitors completed 357 passes in the first half, including 20 long balls. Despite their offensive approach, Germany failed to make inroads behind England's rigid defense. Their forwards were often isolated or closely marked as the hosts looked determined in their defensive third. They attempted three shots but none were on target.

Germany were fortunate to head into the break with their clean sheet intact as England had the best opportunity to score. The teams were deadlocked 0-0 at half-time.

Flick made one switch at the interval, replacing Jonas Hofmann with Timo Werner in a bid to freshen up their attacking play. However, they were handed a gift as Harry Maguire fouled Jamal Musiala in the box and conceded a penalty. Ilkay Gundogan stepped up and converted to put Germany up 1-0 after 52 minutes.

The visitors played with increased confidence having taken the lead but were met with tough resistance by the hosts who adopted a physical approach. Substitute Werner did the trick for Hansi Flick as he provided an assist for Germany to double their lead after 67 minutes. Havertz, who barely had a sniff of goal until that point, did well to slot the ball into the net.

The visitors, however, were undone twice in a matter of minutes as England scored two quick-fire goals in the 72nd and 75th minutes. Schlotterbeck then brought Jude Bellingham down in the penalty area. There was a VAR check, following which the referee awarded the hosts a penalty. Harry Kane stepped up and converted with pinpoint precision.

Despite being stunned by the comeback, Germany managed to find a reply. Havertz scored his second goal of the game as he coolly slotted past Nick Pope in goal. Ter Stegen made a crucial save in the dying embers to deny Bukayo Saka as the game ended 3-3.

That said, let's take a look at how the visitors' players fared.

Germany Player Ratings

Marc-Andre ter Stegen - 7/10

Ter Stegen was tested twice in the first period and made good stops to prevent Raheem Sterling from scoring. He made five saves overall, including a clutch save in second-half stoppage time.

Thilo Kehrer - 6.5/10

Kehrer looked lively on the right flank and defended well. He won six of his 12 duels, making four clearances and six tackles in the process. He also played one accurate long ball.

Niklas Sule - 6.5/10

Sule made a strong start to the game and used his physicality well. He won two of his three duels and made two interceptions and three clearances. Sule also played five accurate long balls.

Nico Schlotterbeck - 5.5/10

Schlotterbeck made a crunching challenge on Kane early on which set the tone for the rest of the contest. He won five of his 11 duels but was booked for a poor tackle on Jude Bellingham which resulted in a spot-kick for the hosts.

David Raum - 7/10

Raum made a decent start to the game and often ventured forward in attack. He won four of his six duels and made two tackles. Raum also played one accurate cross into the box.

Joshua Kimmich - 7/10

Kimmich distributed the ball well and was a commanding presence in midfield. He passed the ball with 90% accuracy, including nine accurate long balls. Kimmich also won five of his 11 duels and made two tackles.

Ilkay Gundogan - 7/10

Gundogan controlled the tempo of the game for Germany from midfield. He scored from a penalty early in the second half to give his side the lead. He completed 90 passes with 89% accuracy, including one long ball.

Jonas Hofmann - 6/10

Hofmann struggled to make an impact in the game and was subbed off at half-time.

Jamal Musiala - 7.5/10

Musiala caused several problems for England's defense and earned his side a penalty early in the second half. He passed the ball with 85% accuracy, including one key pass. Musiala completed four successful dribbles and won eight of his 13 duels.

Leroy Sane - 6/10

Sane failed to get involved in the proceedings as he was unable to receive the ball in preferred positions.

Kai Havertz - 8/10

Havertz was largely isolated in the first period and was unable to get involved in the game. However, he came alive in the second half and scored two goals at key moments in the game. He won five of his 11 duels and scored with both his shots on target.

Substitutes

Timo Werner - 6.5/10

Werner was brought on at the half-time interval and provided an assist in a decent performance in the second period.

Serge Gnabry - 6.5/10

Gnabry came on shortly after the hour-mark and put in a good performance. He attempted one shot on target and won one of his two duels.

Robin Gosens - 6/10

Gosens came on in the second half and put in an average performance for Germany.

Thomas Muller - 7/10

Muller came on with just over 10 minutes left to play and managed to make an impact on proceedings. He played two key passes and one accurate long ball and won his only duel.

Armel Bella-Kotchap - N/A

He came on in the dying embers of the game and did not play enough minutes to warrant a rating.

