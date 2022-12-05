England attacker misses training as 2022 FIFA World Cup clash against France edges closer

England striker Callum Wilson missed the training session on Monday (December 5) ahead of their quarter-final clash against France at the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Three Lions sealed their place in the final eight of the competition with a confident 3-0 win over Senegal. They dominated the game at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor on Sunday (December 4). Goals from Jordan Henderson, Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka sealed the Gareth Southgate-coached side's triumph.

Wilson, 30, was handed a call-up to England's FIFA World Cup squad due to his stellar form for Newcastle United in the ongoing 2022-23 season. He has registered six goals and two assists in 11 games for the Magpies.

For England, he has laid out one assist in 47 minutes of action, spread across two substitute appearances at the Qatar tournament.

According to The Times journalist Henry Winter, Wilson was absent from England's first-team training session in Al Wakrah due to a slight knock. He was rested for the session as a precautionary measure.

Henry Winter @henrywinter One of #ENG many strengths is their strength in depth - on parade here. Those who didn’t start against Senegal working out now. No Callum Wilson who has a slight niggle. Precautionary. Obviously no Sterling or White. Report from Al Wakrah One of #ENG many strengths is their strength in depth - on parade here. Those who didn’t start against Senegal working out now. No Callum Wilson who has a slight niggle. Precautionary. Obviously no Sterling or White. Report from Al Wakrah https://t.co/qUJwNdI0aW

All non-starters from the Three Lions' last-16 fixture against Senegal were a part of the training camp. Chelsea forward Raheem Sterling and Arsenal defender Ben White were absent as the pair have returned to the UK due to personal reasons.

England are scheduled to lock horns with defending champions France at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor on Saturday (December 10).

L'Equipe identifies England's weak link for 2022 FIFA World Cup quarter-final

Ahead of England's 2022 FIFA World Cup quarter-final against France, L'Equipe labeled Manchester United defender Harry Maguire as a potential weakness. The publication wrote in one of its columns:

"The winner will not be the team that has the most possession, but the one that uses it with the most suddenness. Harry Maguire's slowness could prove detrimental to the Three Lions' rear guard, which Gareth Southgate could strengthen by abandoning his 4-3-3 for a 3-4-3, as he does every time he faces the best selections."

L'Equipe hinted that a face-off between Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe and Manchester United right-back Kyle Walker would be key, writing:

"The face-off between Mbappe and Kyle Walker, who has just returned from a long groin injury that kept him away from the field for almost two months, will be key to unlocking the match."

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews



Gary Neville says England vs France is a "game of a lifetime" 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 "I couldn't think of anybody better to match Kylian Mbappe than Kyle Walker" 🤝Gary Neville says England vs France is a "game of a lifetime"🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 "I couldn't think of anybody better to match Kylian Mbappe than Kyle Walker" 🤝Gary Neville says England vs France is a "game of a lifetime" 💪🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 https://t.co/mjvpGYmG6f

L'Equipe also lavished praise on Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham. The youngster has registered two goal involvements in four 2022 FIFA World Cup matches. The newspaper added:

"The Three Lions have often struggled against midfielders as skilled with the ball as Adrien Rabiot or Antoine Griezmann, but this time they may have their say thanks to Bellingham, who has been a dominant box-to-box midfielder in the ongoing tournament."

France beat Poland 3-1 in the Round of 16 to reach the quarter-finals.

Get Japan vs Croatia Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes