England international expresses his desire to join Manchester United this summer - Reports 

England right-back Kieran Trippier has revealed to England team-mates his desire to join Manchester United this summer, according to English publication the Daily Mail.

Despite having a stellar season with Atletico Madrid and helping them win the La Liga title, Kieran Trippier is hoping to reunite with some of his English colleagues at Manchester United after Euro 2020.

According to the aforementioned source, the England international will be available to Manchester United for as little as £15 million which is a bargain for a player with Champions League and Premier League experience. At such a low price tag, Kieran Trippier could be a great buy for a team like Manchester United who are short of right-backs in their squad.

However, Manchester United are not the only side who have been linked with a move for Kieran Trippier. According to Spanish publication MARCA, Arsenal and Atletico Madrid could have a swap-deal involving Bellerin and Trippier. Despite these rumors, Manchester United is widely considered to be the 30-year-old's preferred destination in England.

Manchester United lack depth in the right-back position

For years Manchester United have been chasing a new right-back who could be a backup for Aaron Wan-Bissaka. Wan-Bissaka is highly overused by manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer due to him not having any quality backup options.

Young Englishman Brandon Williams is capable of playing as a makeshift right-back but is primarily a left-back. Other options at Manchester United's disposal are Axel Tuanzebe and out-on-loan right-back Diogo Dalot, who might not have a future at the club.

At 30, Kieran Trippier can not only be a backup but can also become the team's first-choice right-back over Aaron Wan-Bisakka. Trippier is well suited to playing in both a back-four and a back-three defense, making him a versatile addition to any team.

According to reports coming out of Spain, despite having a tremendous time in Atletico Madrid and still being in Diego Simeone's future plans, Kieran Trippier is homesick with his family still living in England.

With England manager Gareth Southgate set to play Trippier at Euro 2020, a good showing in the tournament will surely attract enough interest from Premier League clubs for Trippier to return to England.

