Arsenal and Atletico Madrid working on a swap deal involving England international  - Reports

Arsenal and Atletico Madrid could push a shock swap-deal involving right-backs Hector Bellerin and Kieran Trippier, according to Spanish publication MARCA (via Football London).

Hector Bellerin's career at Arsenal has stagnated in the past few years. The Spaniard the first-choice right-back under the management of Arsene Wenger and Unai Emery. However, Arsenal are willing to let the 26-year-old leave this summer if they can get a good offer for him.

Earlier this week, Hector Bellerin was linked with a move to Real Betis. The Spanish club, however, want to sign Bellerin on a loan deal which Arsenal are not keen on. This is where Atletico Madrid comes into the picture.

Kieran Trippier has had a wonderful time at Atletico Madrid since joining from Tottenham in 2019. The England international recently helped Colchoneros win the La Liga title for the first time since 2014.

However, according to Football London, Kieran Trippier is homesick in Spain as his family is still in England and is keen on a return to the Premier League.

Atletico Madrid's sporting director Andrea Berta is said to be a huge admirer of Arsenal right-back Hector Bellerin and could bring him to the Wanda Metropolitano in a swap deal.

Arsenal in dire need of a quality right-back this summer

Arsenal are rumored to be having a major squad overhaul this summer. With Hector Bellerin's future in doubt, the Gunners are in dire need of a new first-choice right-back.

The Spaniard currently has only two years left on his contract. With La Liga clubs showing an interest in him, it is safe to believe that Bellerin will not be at the Emirates Stadium for much longer.

Apart from Kieran Trippier, Arsenal are reportedly monitoring Ajax right-back Noussair Mazraoui.

Atletico Madrid will also scout other right-backs if Kieran Trippier leaves this summer. They only have Sime Vrsaljko as an out-and-out right-back other than Trippier. However, the Croatian international only has one more year left on his contract.

Despite having a stellar season at Atletico Madrid, the club are not ruling out Trippier's departure from the Wanda Metropolitano this summer.

