Arsenal interested in signing 23-year-old Ajax star - Reports

Arsenal are looking to sign Ajax's 23-year-old right-back Noussair Mazraoui this summer, according to Dutch outlet Voetbal Nieuws.

Arsenal have been chasing the young Dutch-born Moroccan right-back for two seasons now. However, the Gunners have a realistic chance of signing Mazraoui this summer. This is due to the fact that the Moroccan international is running out of contract next summer and is not interested in signing a new deal with Ajax.

With Mazraoui's into his last year with Ajax, the 23-year-old will be available at a relatively low price compared to this market value. The Amsterdam-based club do not want to let their star player leave on a free transfer.

Ajax's transfer policy has always been to develop players from their youth academy and sell them at a higher price and Mazraoui is no different. According to Dutch publication De Telegraaf, Ajax are ready to sell Mazraoui despite the right-back having had a strong season in Amsterdam.

Noussair Mazraoui transfer news so far

Arsenal in talks ✅

Bayern in talks ✅

Arsenal to battle it out against Bayern Munich to land Noussair Mazraoui

According to reports from Morocco, Arsenal are one of the frontrunners in signing Noussair Mazraoui this summer. However, the Gunners aren't the only club interested in signing Noussair Mazraoui this summer. German champions Bayern Munich are also keen on signing the 23-year-old right-back.

However, signing for Bayern Munich will mean guaranteed trophies for Mazraoui. At the same time, Arsenal will provide more first-team opportunities for 23-year-old.

Arsenal are in dire need of a right-back this summer. The future of first-choice right-back Hector Bellerin is in doubt, while the likes of Cedric Soares and Ainsley Maitland-Niles are not preferred by manager Mikel Arteta.

Mazraoui has played against Premier League teams before. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

According to reports coming out of the Netherlands, Noussair Mazraoui will only cost Arsenal around £10-15 million this summer. Despite being young, the Moroccan international possesses Champions League experience having played against the likes of Real Madrid and Liverpool.

Mazraoui will be an upgrade on all current right-backs at Arsenal, other than Bellerin.

The 23-year-old played 26 times for Ajax this season. Mazraoui's season was cut short after a freakish eye injury that kept him out for 15 games. However, the Moroccan is back to full fitness now.

