England Lionesses coach Sarina Wiegman targeted by men’s international team after Women’s World Cup success: Reports

England women's team coach Sarina Wiegman has reportedly been lined up by the Netherlands FA for the men's managerial role in the future.

According to The Telegraph, discussions within the Dutch camp have led to Wiegman being an eventual candidate for the men's job. She has had huge success with the Lionesses winning them their first major trophy last year as they won the European Championships.

Sarina Wiegman then led England to the final of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup. They fell short as they lost 1-0 to Spain but it was an impressive showing from her side.

The Dutch coach has also coached her own nation's women's team previously, guiding them to the European Championships in 2017. She also took the Oranje to the FIFA Women's World Cup final in 2019.

The England women's manager is now a contender to eventually become the Netherlands' men's team boss. Former Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman is currently in charge and he was appointed back in January.

Koeman's contract with the Oranje men's team expires in 2026. He has overseen just one win in four games thus far and his side sit fourth in Group B of European qualifiers after two games played.

However, the Dutch FA may have competition for Sarina Wiegman from England's men's team. The English FA's chief executive Mark Bullingham has said that she could be an option for the Three Lions role in the future.

Sarina Wiegman reacts to England's World Cup final defeat to Spain

The Lionesses coach reacts to her side's loss.

The Lionesses suffered a heartbreaking 1-0 defeat to Spain in the 2023 Women's World Cup final on Sunday (August 20). Olga Carmona's first-half goal proved decisive and ended England's hopes of a first World Cup triumph since 1966.

Sarina Wiegman praised La Roja as the best team of the tournament when reflecting on her side's loss. She insisted that her Lionesses gave everything (via The Guardian):

“I think we gave everything. The players gave everything. We tried different tactics. I also have to give credit to Spain. I think they were the team over the whole tournament who played the best football.”

It was a World Cup to remember for England despite losing in the final. It was the first World Cup final the nation had played in since their 1966 win.

Sarina Wiegman insists that her women are eager to bounce back following their defeat. She added:

“You want to improve all the time and that’s what I see in the team. This group of players are so eager to be successful. So we want to grab every next moment and be better. Growth is one of the things that is really in this team, so we hope that we come back quickly.”

The Lionesses will next be in action in September when they face Scotland in the UEFA Women's Nations League. However, there is bound to be more speculation about Wiegman's future as time progresses.