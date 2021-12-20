England's 5 most entertaining footballers of all time

England are home to one of the most exciting leagues in the world - the Premier League. Over the years, several stars from England's youth system have come through the ranks. They have made it big in the league and subsequently with the Three Lions.

Players such as John Terry, Frank Lampard, Ashley Cole, Gary Lineker and George Best have all represented their nation at the highest level, having excelled in the Premier League.

England's top footballing moment came in 1966, though, winning the FIFA World Cup in incredible fashion. Geoff Hurst scored a hat-trick to seal the nation's first and only FIFA World Cup triumph so far.

England have done well in recent years, though. They reached the semi-finals of the 2018 FIFA World Cup before reaching the final of Euro 2020, which they lost to Italy on penalties. The Three Lions now have the FIFA World Cup in Qatar next year on their radar.

Despite not having any international trophies to show for their talent, English players have rarely failed to entertain on the pitch. The players have scored some stunning goals, provided visionary passes or simply entertained with their personalities.

On that note, here's a look at the five most entertaining players in England's rich footballing history.

#5 Wayne Rooney

Wayne Mark Rooney was born in Liverpool, England, in 1985. He began his youth career with Everton, and broke onto the scene with a stunning strike for the Toffees against Arsenal in the Premier League.

Rooney, then on the cusp of turning 17, unleashed a venomous strike into the top corner to end Arsenal's 30-game unbeaten league run.

Classic Football Shirts @classicshirts On This Day in 2002 🗓️



16-year-old substitute, Wayne Rooney announced himself to the football world with a stunning strike and simultaneously ended Arsenal’s 30-game unbeaten run.



Remember the name.



On This Day in 2002 🗓️16-year-old substitute, Wayne Rooney announced himself to the football world with a stunning strike and simultaneously ended Arsenal’s 30-game unbeaten run.Remember the name.https://t.co/WpWOcB9r5N

Wayne Rooney signed for Manchester United in 2004 for £27 million - the highest-ever fee paid for a player under 20. He scored 253 goals and provided 161 assists in 561 appearances for the Red Devils.

The Englishman won five Premier League titles, one UEFA Champions League and one FA Cup with United. Rooney is Manchester United's all-time top scorer with 253 goals.

SPORTbible @sportbible 📆 On this day in 2004, 18-year-old Wayne Rooney signed for Manchester United for £27 million. ✍🏻



• 5x Premier League titles

• 3x League Cup

• 1x Champions League

• 1x FA Cup

• 1x Europa League

• 1x FIFA Club World Cup

• 253 goals - United’s all-time top scorer 📆 On this day in 2004, 18-year-old Wayne Rooney signed for Manchester United for £27 million. ✍🏻• 5x Premier League titles• 3x League Cup • 1x Champions League• 1x FA Cup• 1x Europa League• 1x FIFA Club World Cup• 253 goals - United’s all-time top scorer https://t.co/JkaQZbu1pU

During his time with Manchester United, Rooney scored some jaw-dropping goals. That included a stunning overhead kick against city rivals Manchester City. The goal was voted the greatest in Premier League history.

Photos of Football @photosofootball 7 years ago today: Wayne Rooney scored that goal against Manchester City... 7 years ago today: Wayne Rooney scored that goal against Manchester City... https://t.co/aeNfBaSkqf

Wayne Rooney is also England's top scorer with 53 goals in 120 games. He achieved the feat with a penalty against Switzerland in 2015.

GOAL @goal On this day in 2015, Wayne Rooney became England's all-time leading goal-scorer 🦁



On this day in 2015, Wayne Rooney became England's all-time leading goal-scorer 🦁https://t.co/sReyCRs5ar

Apart his footballing talent, Rooney was infamous for his temper tantrums on the pitch when things didn't go his or his team's way. He always played with passion and grit, but sometimes that got the better of him.

Rooney received a red card for a stamp on Portugal's Ricardo Carvalho in the 2006 FIFA World Cup.

A Funny Old Game @sid_lambert It’s 13 years to the day since Wayne Rooney’s red card vs Portugal at the World Cup.



Was it a stamp? Or was Ronaldo being a winker?



The BBC pundits can’t decide...



It’s 13 years to the day since Wayne Rooney’s red card vs Portugal at the World Cup.Was it a stamp? Or was Ronaldo being a winker?The BBC pundits can’t decide...https://t.co/E9CmBnOYv2

The Englishman retired from professional football in 2021, and has since been the full-time manager of Derby County in the Championship.

#4 David Beckham

David Robert Joseph Beckham was born in London, England, in 1975. Throughout his career, Beckham was renowned for his incredible shooting technique for free-kicks. Becks, as he was fondly named, was also known for his unique style off the pitch as well.

Beckham played for several big clubs during his illustrious career - the most notable spells being for Manchester United and Real Madrid. Having come through the ranks with the Red Devils, the Englishman won six Premier League titles, two FA Cups and one UEFA Champions League title with United.

David Beckham scored some incredible free-kicks over the course of his career.

UEFA Champions League @ChampionsLeague



🔴 David Beckham back in the day 😎



#UCL 🎯 The free-kick king?🔴 David Beckham back in the day 😎 🎯 The free-kick king?🔴 David Beckham back in the day 😎#UCL https://t.co/EdhZD7BCce

Such was his mastery over shooting the ball that he even managed to score from behind the halfway-line on one occasion. He did so in the first game of the 1996-97 season for United against Wimbledon.

In 2003, following an FA Cup defeat to Arsenal, tempers flared in the United dressing room. Then manager Sir Alex Ferguson kicked a boot towards Beckham that cut him over the eye, with the England captain needing stitches. Their relationship deteriorated further, and Becks joined Real Madrid for €37 million.

Classic Football Shirts @classicshirts On this day 2003: Beckham was hit by a flying boot in the dressing room kicked by Sir Alex Ferguson after the FA Cup defeat to Arsenal



This was the beggining of the end for Beckham and moved to Real Madrid the following summer On this day 2003: Beckham was hit by a flying boot in the dressing room kicked by Sir Alex Ferguson after the FA Cup defeat to ArsenalThis was the beggining of the end for Beckham and moved to Real Madrid the following summer https://t.co/GpfDpC8Pu6

David Beckham was a key player for England as well, captaining the side for many years in the 2000s. He was England's hero in 2001 when they needed a draw against Greece to qualify for the World Cup the next summer.

Trailing 2-1 in the dying minutes, England received a free-kick on the edge of Greece's box. Beckham scored a tasty curler to send England through.

England @England



in 2001: David Beckham's moment of magic against Greece! Iconic. 🙌 #OnThisDay in 2001: David Beckham's moment of magic against Greece! Iconic. 🙌#OnThisDay in 2001: David Beckham's moment of magic against Greece! https://t.co/PEF5Gw5kHK

Beckham retired from the game in 2013 at Paris Saint-Germain. He currently owns Inter Miami in the MLS, and will hope to achieve great things in his new venture.

