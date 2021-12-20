England's 5 most entertaining footballers of all time

England are home to one of the most exciting leagues in the world - the Premier League. Over the years, several stars from England's youth system have come through the ranks. They have made it big in the league and subsequently with the Three Lions.
Players such as John Terry, Frank Lampard, Ashley Cole, Gary Lineker and George Best have all represented their nation at the highest level, having excelled in the Premier League.
England's top footballing moment came in 1966, though, winning the FIFA World Cup in incredible fashion. Geoff Hurst scored a hat-trick to seal the nation's first and only FIFA World Cup triumph so far.
England have done well in recent years, though. They reached the semi-finals of the 2018 FIFA World Cup before reaching the final of Euro 2020, which they lost to Italy on penalties. The Three Lions now have the FIFA World Cup in Qatar next year on their radar.
Despite not having any international trophies to show for their talent, English players have rarely failed to entertain on the pitch. The players have scored some stunning goals, provided visionary passes or simply entertained with their personalities.
On that note, here's a look at the five most entertaining players in England's rich footballing history.
#5 Wayne Rooney
Wayne Mark Rooney was born in Liverpool, England, in 1985. He began his youth career with Everton, and broke onto the scene with a stunning strike for the Toffees against Arsenal in the Premier League.
Rooney, then on the cusp of turning 17, unleashed a venomous strike into the top corner to end Arsenal's 30-game unbeaten league run.
Wayne Rooney signed for Manchester United in 2004 for £27 million - the highest-ever fee paid for a player under 20. He scored 253 goals and provided 161 assists in 561 appearances for the Red Devils.
The Englishman won five Premier League titles, one UEFA Champions League and one FA Cup with United. Rooney is Manchester United's all-time top scorer with 253 goals.
During his time with Manchester United, Rooney scored some jaw-dropping goals. That included a stunning overhead kick against city rivals Manchester City. The goal was voted the greatest in Premier League history.
Wayne Rooney is also England's top scorer with 53 goals in 120 games. He achieved the feat with a penalty against Switzerland in 2015.
Apart his footballing talent, Rooney was infamous for his temper tantrums on the pitch when things didn't go his or his team's way. He always played with passion and grit, but sometimes that got the better of him.
Rooney received a red card for a stamp on Portugal's Ricardo Carvalho in the 2006 FIFA World Cup.
The Englishman retired from professional football in 2021, and has since been the full-time manager of Derby County in the Championship.
#4 David Beckham
David Robert Joseph Beckham was born in London, England, in 1975. Throughout his career, Beckham was renowned for his incredible shooting technique for free-kicks. Becks, as he was fondly named, was also known for his unique style off the pitch as well.
Beckham played for several big clubs during his illustrious career - the most notable spells being for Manchester United and Real Madrid. Having come through the ranks with the Red Devils, the Englishman won six Premier League titles, two FA Cups and one UEFA Champions League title with United.
David Beckham scored some incredible free-kicks over the course of his career.
Such was his mastery over shooting the ball that he even managed to score from behind the halfway-line on one occasion. He did so in the first game of the 1996-97 season for United against Wimbledon.
In 2003, following an FA Cup defeat to Arsenal, tempers flared in the United dressing room. Then manager Sir Alex Ferguson kicked a boot towards Beckham that cut him over the eye, with the England captain needing stitches. Their relationship deteriorated further, and Becks joined Real Madrid for €37 million.
David Beckham was a key player for England as well, captaining the side for many years in the 2000s. He was England's hero in 2001 when they needed a draw against Greece to qualify for the World Cup the next summer.
Trailing 2-1 in the dying minutes, England received a free-kick on the edge of Greece's box. Beckham scored a tasty curler to send England through.
Beckham retired from the game in 2013 at Paris Saint-Germain. He currently owns Inter Miami in the MLS, and will hope to achieve great things in his new venture.