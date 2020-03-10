England's best possible XI for the European Championship this summer | Euro 2020 Watch

Harry Kane and Gareth Southgate

The UEFA Euro 2020 is set to take the European footballing stage by storm, with Turkey preparing to take on Italy in the opening game on June 12.

One of the favourites to win the tournament are England, who have reinvented themselves under the leadership of Gareth Southgate, reaching the semi-finals of the 2018 FIFA World Cup and finishing third in the 2018-19 UEFA Nations League. Although the final squads are yet to be announced, a tentative squad could be picked based on the current form of players plying their trade in various leagues in the world.

Players like Cristiano Ronaldo, N'Golo Kante, Virgil van Dijk, and Kevin de Bruyne are definite inclusions whenever their clubs or nations take to the football field. However, many others dream of representing their country and try hard to earn the opportunity by putting in eye-catching performances for their respective clubs.

Having said that, this article aims to predict the best playing XI that Southgate might pick to represent England as they begin their Euro campaign against Croatia at Wembley.

This article will also consider the players who are currently injured but are likely to make it back in time to be in contention for a Euro 2020 spot. The formation used is a 4-3-3 which has been the England boss' favoured formation in recent games.

Goalkeeper - Dean Henderson

Dean Henderson

This first inclusion might be a bit controversial as many would say that Jordan Pickford deserves to keep the number 1 shirt.

However, as heroic as Pickford was in the 2018 World Cup, his performances for Everton and England have since been laced with errors and howlers. One of his major strengths is his ability to play out from the back but, more often than not, it has also proved to be his downfall as playing out from the back invites pressure from the opposition.

During this period, Sheffield United's Dean Henderson has emerged as a genuine contender for the spot between the sticks. The Blades are flying high in the Premier League and one of the reasons for their form has been the Manchester United loanee.

Henderson has a save percentage of 74% as compared to Pickford's 62% and fellow England hopeful, Nick Pope's 69%. He has made just one error leading to a goal while Pickford and Pope have made 3 and 2 errors, respectively. The 22-year-old has also kept 10 clean sheets in the Premier League this season, which is the second-best record in the league.

Southgate is a loyal manager who doesn't replace any player unless there is compelling evidence. Pickford's drop in form and Henderson's rise might just be enough evidence to convince the former England international to hand a starting berth to Henderson at Euro 2020.

