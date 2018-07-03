England's performance in penalty shootouts in World Cups

We now enter into the fourth and final day of the round of 16 knockout stages with England facing off against Colombia. England seek to progress to the quarterfinal of the World Cup for the first time since 2006.

England has been one of the perennial chokers in major tournaments since the introduction of penalty shootouts. They have tasted victory once in all 7 penalty shootouts they have been involved in. It's more of a curse than anything for the Three Lions with many of their star players missing the kick from the spot.

We've compiled a list of all the England matches that have ended in a penalty shootout and how it has panned out for the 1966 World Cup champions.

#1 - 1990 World Cup, Italy: England 1-1 West Germany

1990 World Cup Semi Final. Turin, Italy. 4th July 1990. West Germany 1 v England 1 (West Germany win 4-3 on penalties). England's Chris Waddle fires his penalty over the bar past the dive of West German goalkeeper Bodo Illgner in the shootout.

England's so-called "Penalty Curse" started 28 years ago when familiar foes West Germany took down England 4-3 on penalties to advance to the finals of the 1990 World Cup.

The match had ended 1-1 after extra time as a shot from Andreas Brehme was deflected by Paul Parker into his own net to give the Germans the lead, only to be cancelled out by England with ten minutes left when Gary Lineker scored in the 80th-minute to keep England hopes alive.

It all started well for the English in the penalty shootout as Gary Lineker, Peter Beardsley, and David Platt converted their penalties to made it 3-3 after Andreas Brehme, Lothar Matthaus, and Karl-Heinze Riedle scored from the spot. The 4th kick from the three lions saw Stuart Pearce stepping up to take it for making 4-3 in favor of England.

But to his and the English fans' dismay, West German custodian Bodo Illgner thwarted the shot from Pearce to make it advantage Germany. Olaf Thon stepped up to make it 4-3 in favor of Germany as he coolly slotted home his penalty with England needing to score the next penalty to stay in the match.

The onus was on Chris Waddle to score the 5th penalty to make it 4-4 in the shootout. But to his misery, Waddle fired his penalty over the crossbar past the diving Bodo Illlgner to give West Germany a 4-3 win on penalties and thus starting their poor run in the penalty shootouts.