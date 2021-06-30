Euro 2020: England beat Germany 2-0 to progress into the quarter-finals 

England beat Germany 2-0 in the last-16 of Euro 2020 to clinch a quarter-final spot. Late strikes from Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane fired Gareth Southgate's men into the last-8 to set up a tie with either Sweden or Ukraine.

The Three Lions are now the overwhelming favourites to win the tournament following their victory over the German giants.

The game was played at a frenetic pace from the first whistle as both sides tried to take control of the game. Raheem Sterling was presented with the first decent opportunity of the game but his strike into the right corner was kept out by a comfortable save from Manuel Neuer.

Harry Maguire then came close to giving his side the lead but directed his header straight at the German goalkeeper from the centre of the box. The best goalscoring opportunity of the first half fell to Timo Werner, who found himself 1v1 with the goalkeeper following a brilliant pass from Kai Havertz.

However, the Chelsea forward was denied by an excellent save from Jordan Pickford. Harry Kane should have put his side into the lead just before the half-time whistle but was denied by a magnificent last-ditch tackle from Mats Hummels.

Harry Kane scored his first goal of the Euro 2020 against Germany.

Germany looked like the better side during the opening exchanges of the second half. Kai Havertz almost broke the deadlock four minutes after the restart with a powerful volley from outside the box. However, the English goalkeeper was quick to react and parried the ball over the crossbar.

It was England who finally scored the breakthrough goal in Tuesday's Euro 2020 clash. Raheem Sterling slotted the ball past Manuel Neuer following a brilliant cross from Luke Shaw across the six-yard box.

Thomas Muller missed a gilt-edged opportunity to put his side back on level terms as he pulled his shot wide of the post in a 1v1 situation. Harry Kane scored his first goal at Euro 2020 four minutes before the full-time whistle to seal the victory for England.

