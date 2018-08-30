Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Football England squad announced

Ed Jones
CONTRIBUTOR
News
688   //    30 Aug 2018, 19:43 IST

England Squad Announcement
England Squad Announcement

England Squad


GK: Jack Butland, Alex Mcarthy, Jordan Pickford

DF: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Harry Macguire, Danny Rose, John Stones, James Tarkowski, Keiran Trippier, Kyle Walker

MF: Fabian Delph, Dele Ali, Eric Dier, Jordan Henderson, Adam Lallana, Jessie Lingard, Ruben Loftus Cheek, Raheem Sterling


FW: Harry Kane, Marcus Rahsford, Danny Welbeck

The post world cup England squad sees 18 of players involved in the world cup return with 5 new faces involved.

Luke Shaw has earned himself a recall, after a good start to the season, seeing him score in the opening game for Manchester United against Leister City.

The Manchester full-back replaces Ashley young in the squad, and this is his first involvement, since March 2017.

Since the World Cup, Jamie Vardy and Gary Cahil have retired from international football. Adam Lallana and James Tarkowski who were on the standby list for the World Cup, have returned, and Joe Gomez who missed the World Cup through injury is also back.

Alex Mcarthy, the Saints players have joined the squad, and is the only uncapped player in the squad, after Nick Pope can't return due to a shoulder injury.

Phil Folden and Jadon Sancho, have missed out, after there was thought that they would be called up, after their progress at senior level for their clubs.

England will first face Spain at Wembley in the UEFA nations league and will then face Switzerland in a friendly.

Gareth Southgate has had to adjust his rule of having only Premier League players in his squad after he recalled Jack Butland, who now plays in the Championship after Stoke City got relegated. Gareth explained the reason for this was that he cannot force top players like Butland to change clubs, just so they can play in the Premier League.

What do you think of England's squad? Leave your comments down below.


Ed Jones
CONTRIBUTOR
Arsenal fanatic
