England star confirms he’s taken empty suitcase to Qatar to bring back 2022 FIFA World Cup trophy

England international Declan Rice has revealed that he has taken an empty suitcase with him to Qatar with the hopes of bringing the 2022 FIFA World Cup trophy in it.

The latest edition of the FIFA World Cup will kick off in Qatar in less than five days' time. Preparations for the tournament are in full flow, with all 32 participants flying to the Middle East country.

Argentina, Brazil, Spain and France are among those rated as strong favorites to win the competition this year. 2020 European Championship runner-up England have also set their eyes on winning the trophy.

Rice, who has earned a place in Gareth Southgate's 26-man squad for the World Cup, is feeling upbeat ahead of the tournament. He is positive that the Three Lions can finally bring the trophy home.

The West Ham captain has revealed that he has even taken an empty suitcase with him to bring back the World Cup trophy to England. He told of his extra bag to his driver [via The Sun]:

"There’s nothing in that one. That’s a spare. Hopefully I’ll bring home the trophy in this one."

Rice is among those who have not been able to control their excitement as we await the football carnival. He told England's YouTube channel [via The Sun]:

“It’s unbelievable, it’s crazy man, crazy. Special. It feels different. World Cup baby!"

Rice has been a regular for the Three Lions since Southgate took charge of the national team in 2016. He has 34 caps for the side under his belt so far and will look to add to it in Qatar.

The 23-year-old is expected to be in Southgate's preferred starting line-up for the tournament. It now remains to be seen if he can help his nation lift the FIFA World Cup this time around.

England commence FIFA World Cup campaign next week

England will kick off their 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign in Qatar on Monday (21st November). They are scheduled to face Iran in their first group-stage match of the tournament.

Apart from Iran, the Three Lions will also lock horns with the USA and neighbors Wales in their group. They will be hopeful of progressing into the knockout stages of the competition as group winners.

Southgate and Co. are stationed at the Souq Al Wakra Hotel in Qatar ahead of the World Cup. They held their first full training session on Tuesday (15th November).

Official FIFA World Cup squads for all 32 nations in one place! Click here

Poll : 0 votes