Official: Gareth Southgate announces 26-man England squad for 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar

England's 26-man squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup has been announced with Leicester City's James Maddison and Chelsea's Conor Gallagher heading to Qatar.

The Three Lions kick off their campaign in Group B, starting against Iran on Monday, 21 November, at the Khalifa International Stadium.

Gareth Southgate's side then takes on the USA on Friday, 25 November at the Al Bayt Stadium.

Their final group game arrives on Tuesday, 29 November, when they face Wales.

Southgate has chosen a strong squad full of players from the top six sides.

Maddison, 25, makes the list, having been in superb form for Leicester this season.

The attacking midfielder has managed six goals and four assists in 13 appearances across competitions.

However, Southgate omitted him from the last UEFA Nations League squad before the tournament, raising doubts that he would head to Qatar.

Meanwhile, Chelsea midfielder Gallagher also makes the squad, having become a regular for the Three Lions this year.

He made his debut in November 2021 and has gone on to earn four international caps.

Tottenham frontman Harry Kane leads the list of attackers and finished as the top scorer of the 2018 FIFA World Cup with six goals.

Here is the full 26-man England squad that will head to the FIFA World Cup in Qatar:

Goalkeepers:

Jordan Pickford (Everton), Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal), Nick Pope (Newcastle United).

Defenders:

Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Conor Coady (Everton), Eric Dier (Tottenham Hotspur), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Luke Shaw (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City), Kieran Trippier (Newcastle), Kyle Walker (Manchester City), Ben White (Arsenal).

Midfielders:

Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Conor Gallagher (Chelsea), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Mason Mount (Chelsea), Kalvin Phillips (Manchester City), Declan Rice (West Ham United).

Forwards:

Phil Foden (Manchester City), Jack Grealish (Manchester City), Harry Kane (Tottenham), James Maddison (Leicester City), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Raheem Sterling (Chelsea), Callum Wilson (Newcastle).

How did England fare in the 2018 FIFA World Cup?

The Three Lions impressed in Russia

England kicked off their 2018 FIFA World Cup campaign in Group G with a 2-1 victory over Tunisia thanks to Kane's last-gasp winner.

They then thrashed Panama 6-1, with Stones grabbing a double, Kane hitting a hat-trick, and Jesse Lingard firing home a delightful effort.

The Three Lions suffered a 1-0 defeat to Belgium in their final group game.

Southgate's side then headed into the Round of 16 and beat Colombia thanks to a dramatic penalty shootout victory, with Dier's spot-kick decisive after a 1-1 draw.

England then overcame Sweden in the quarterfinals with a 2-0 victory with goals from Maguire and Delle Alli.

Their journey in Russia ended in the semifinals when they were beaten 2-1 by Croatia in extra time.

Trippier scored an early free kick that had England fans dreaming, but Croatia clawed their way back.

England eventually finished fourth, losing 2-0 to Belgium in the third-place play-off.

