England face Germany at the Adjarabet Arena on Wednesday (June 28) in their third group game of the 2023 U21 European Championship.

The Young Lions have enjoyed a strong start to their continental campaign, qualifying for the knockouts. After a 2-0 win over Czech Republic in their opener, England beat Israel by the same scoreline on Sunday. Newcastle United's Anthony Gordon bagged the opener before Emile Smith Rowe doubled the lead in the second half.

Germany, meanwhile, have endured an underwhelming campaign and need to do in their final group game. The defending champions drew 1-1 to Israel in their first game before losing 2-1 to Czech Republic.

Antonio di Salvo's men are third in their group with just one point. Victory on Wednesday will see them advance to the knockouts if Israel beat Czech Republic in the other game.

England U21 vs Germany U21 Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 13 meetings between the two nations, with England trailing 5-4.

The Young Lions won 3-1 in their last meeting, ending a three-game losing streak in the fixture.

Germany are without a clean sheet in three games in the fixture.

England are one of three teams in the European Championship yet to concede.

Failure to win on Saturday will see Germany suffer their first U21 Euros group stage exit in a decade.

England U21 vs Germany U21 Prediction

England are on a run of back-to-back wins and have won five of their last seven games. They have performed brilliantly at both ends and will look to close out their group stage campaign on a high.

Germany, meanwhile, are on a four-game winless streak and have won just one of their last seven games across competitions. They are short of form and confidence and could see their continental campaign end this week with a high-scoring draw.

Prediction: England 2-2 Germany

England U21 vs Germany U21 Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of their last five clashes have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in four of their last five matchups.)

