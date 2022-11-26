England vs USA: 5 talking points as both sides play out a goalless draw | FIFA World Cup 2022

England and the United States of America played out a goalless draw at the Al Bayt Stadium on Friday, November 25.

The game started on an even note, with England seeing most of the possession of the ball. Harry Kane looked dangerous in the opening spell of the game but post that, it was all United States.

Weston McKennie set the tone for his side as he skied one over the bar from the edge of the England box. Minutes later, Christian Pulisic almost beat Jordan Pickford as his vicious strike hit the woodwork.

England maintained control but were unable to do anything with the ball as USA's resolve and grit proved to be too much for Gareth Southgate's team.

The USA dominated the Three Lions as they allowed them no room to create anything. Moreover, Gregg Behalter's side kept building pressure on the opposition.

On that note, here's a look at the five biggest talking points from the game:

#5 England were plain mediocre

England nowhere looked like the same team that thrashed Iran 6-2 in the previous round.

The Three Lions looked sluggish and rusty from the starting whistle as they never looked to be in complete control of the proceedings. England were sloppy with their passes and lacked focus.

England seemed quite laidback in their approach following their emphatic 6-2 win over Iran. Complacency kicked in and that allowed USA to capitalize.

The Three Lions will have to bring in their A-game to the table against Wales if they do not want to take the qualification race down the wire.

#4 Gareth Southgate made some questionable calls

Southgate is underfire for some of the decisions he made against the United States.

The 52-year-old opted for an unchanged lineup that beat Iran 6-2 earlier this week. With games coming thick and fast, no changes in the lineup were rather unsettling.

Moreover, his substitutions over the game sparked another debate. Southgate's reluctance to introduce Phil Foden over the course of the game raised certain eyebrows.

To add fuel to the fire, he chose Jordan Henderson, who isn't perceived as an attacking option over both Foden and Trent Alexander-Arnold who too could have lit up the flanks with his deliveries into the box.

#3 USA impress mightily

USA were the underdogs coming into the fixture, but as the game progressed, they showed their real zeal.

Behalter's side were all over England as they tested their patience at all levels. They owned the midfield battle as Yunus Musah, Tyler Adams and Weston McKennie put in massive shifts in the center of the park.

The trio were quite effective and nullified the threat posed by Jude Bellingham, who was taken off in the 68th minute after not being able to influence the game in the manner he would have liked.

#2 Harry Kane struggled for England upfront

Kane did not have the best of games against the USA. The Englishman was a rather frustrated figure upfront. He was heavily isolated higher up the pitch as none of Bukayo Saka, Raheem Sterling or Mason Mount were able to breakfree with ease.

Such was the struggle that Kane had to drop quite deep into his own half to collect the ball and make something happen. He had the least number of touches (39) for any outfield player to play the whole 90 minutes.

The Tottenham Hotspur striker will be hoping for a better performance against Wales.

#1 The group is wide open

With England failing to beat the United States, group B has gotten even more exciting.

As things stand, England are at the top of the table with four points after two games. Iran follow the Three Lions with three points and USA are third with two. Meanwhile, Wales are rock bottom with one point.

Had England won the game, the qualification scenario would have been done and dusted. But with this draw, the race has blown wide open and all teams have a fighting chance. It will be all to play for in the final round of the group games.

