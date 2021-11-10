England vs Albania prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Friday sees England play host to Albania in a 2022 World Cup qualifying game at Wembley.

A win would see England qualify for next winter’s tournament in Qatar, while Albania could still make the playoffs with a positive result.

Will this be a comfortable win for the Three Lions or will Albania be able to pull off an upset?

England vs Albania Head-to-Head

With 20 points gained from their first eight qualifying games, England are just millimeters away from qualifying for next winter’s World Cup in Qatar at this stage.

While they disappointed in their last qualifying game, stuttering to a 1-1 draw with Hungary, Gareth Southgate’s side are still unbeaten in their group and have scored 24 goals while only conceding three in return.

A win against Albania would essentially ensure they qualify, and even a disastrous result could easily be righted with a win over San Marino in their final qualifier next week.

Meanwhile, Albania have done surprisingly well for themselves in this qualifying campaign, and are just two points behind Poland in the race for a playoff spot.

They’ve won five matches in the campaign so far, defeating Hungary and San Marino twice and Andorra once, only losing to Poland and England.

That defeat at the hands of England came back in March, and saw Gareth Southgate’s side win 2-0 in Tirana with goals from Harry Kane and Mason Mount.

Previously, England had brushed Albania aside in all four of their meetings, winning twice in 1989 and twice in 2001.

England form guide: W-W-D-W-D

Albania form guide: L-W-W-W-L

England vs Albania Team News

England

Marcus Rashford has withdrawn from Gareth Southgate’s squad for this game, resulting in Emile Smith Rowe receiving his first senior call-up. Meanwhile, James Ward-Prowse, Mason Mount and Luke Shaw are all doubtful for this game.

Injured: Marcus Rashford

Doubtful: James Ward-Prowse, Mason Mount, Luke Shaw

Suspended: None

Albania

Defender Berat Djimsiti is set to miss out on this game due to injury.

Injured: Berat Djimsiti

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

England vs Albania Predicted XI

England predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Jordan Pickford, Reece James, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Ben Chilwell, Declan Rice, Kalvin Phillips, Phil Foden, Raheem Sterling, Harry Kane, Jack Grealish

Albania predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Etrit Berisha, Ardian Ismajli, Marash Kumbulla, Frederic Veseli, Elseid Hysaj, Keidi Bare, Klaus Gjasula, Lorenc Trashi, Nedim Bajrami, Sokol Cikalleshi, Armando Broja

England vs Albania Prediction

This might be a trickier test for England than their fans would think, but it’s likely that with qualification achievable, Gareth Southgate will play a full-strength side.

Therefore, if his key players perform at the best of their ability, it’s likely that the Three Lions will brush their opponents aside here, cementing their spot in Qatar next year.

Prediction: England 3-0 Albania

