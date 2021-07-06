England vs Denmark - 5 key battles | Euro 2020 semi-final 

England will take on Denmark in a Euro 2020 semifinal on Wednesday and with so many in-form players on both sides, it's hard to predict who'll come out on top.

Gareth Southgate's men have kicked into form at the right time and have produced strong back-to-back performances in the knockout stages. They eliminated a formidable German side 2-0 in the Round of 16 before thrashing Ukraine 4-0 in the quarter-finals.

This England team has enough firepower to go all the way but they'll need to be on top of their game against the Danes. Denmark have been the darkhorses of the tournament so far. In the absence of Christian Eriksen, Kasper Hjulmand's side weren't given much of a chance.

But they responded strongly to their early setbacks and have played some scintillating football to reach the semi-finals. Denmark eliminated Wales and Czech Republic in the Round of 16 and quarterfinals respectively to reach the semis.

Euro 2020 semifinal between England and Denmark will feature some intense battles

Both teams have players who are playing some great football and look determined to go all the way. England and Denmark have played well as a team and it will undoubtedly be a thrilling encounter.

WIthout further ado, let's take a look at five key battles that could determine the outcome of this Euro 2020 semifinal.

#5 Kasper Dolberg (Denmark) vs Harry Maguire (England)

Czech Republic v Denmark - UEFA Euro 2020: Quarter-final

Kasper Dolberg has established himself as Denmark's first-choice number 9 over the course of Euro 2020. He missed Denmark's first two games in the competition but has since become a guaranteed starter. The 23-year-old bagged a matchwinning brace in the Round of 16 game against Wales.

He followed that up by scoring Denmark's second goal in the game against Czech Republic. The OGC Nice striker will be up against Harry Maguire. The Manchester United centre-back missed the first two games of Euro 2020 as well but through injury.

His return has added a new dimension for England. In addition to being a formidable presence at the back, Maguire's ball-playing abilities have helped the Three Lions going forward. The battle between Dolberg and Maguire will surely be an interesting watch.

#4 Raheem Sterling (England) vs Andreas Christensen (Denmark)

England v Germany - UEFA Euro 2020: Round of 16

Raheem Sterling has been England's most consistent attacker at Euro 2020. He has scored three goals and provided an assist in five appearances in the tournament. The Manchester City forward has been enterprising with the ball at his feet and comes into the semi-final on the back of two brilliant performances.

He played a brilliant threaded ball to set up Harry Kane for England's opener in the game against Ukraine. Sterling will be up against Andreas Christensen on Wednesday.

The Chelsea centre-back has had a good tournament as well. He turned in a solid performance against the Czech Republic but will have his work cut out against Sterling.

6 - Raheem Sterling has assisted Harry Kane six times for England - this is the most one player has assisted another for the Three Lions in all competitions in the 21st century. Wavelength. #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/179KZYGlaV — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 3, 2021

