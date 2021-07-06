England vs Denmark Head-to-Head stats and numbers you need to know before Match 50 of UEFA Euro 2020

England are back in action with a crucial semi-final fixture at UEFA Euro 2020 this week as they take on Denmark at Wembley Stadium on Wednesday. Both teams have been impressive in the competition and could potentially make history this week.

Denmark have been the neutrals' favourite at Euro 2020 and have defied all odds to reach the semi-finals of the tournament. The Danes did have their problems against Czech Republic over the weekend and will be intent on pulling off an upset on Wednesday.

England, on the other hand, have been one of the best teams at Euro 2020 and have shown tremendous improvement under Gareth Southgate over the past year. The Three Lions are one of the favourites to win the trophy at the moment and will look to prove their mettle yet again in front of a raucous home crowd.

England vs Denmark Head-to-Head

England have a predictably excellent record against Denmark and have won 12 games out of a total of 21 matches played between the two teams. Denmark have managed only four victories against England and have plenty of work to do this week.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in the UEFA Nations League last year and ended in a 1-0 victory for Denmark. England finished the game with ten men and will have to be wary of another upset on Wednesday.

England form guide at UEFA Euro 2020: W-W-W-D-W

Denmark form guide at UEFA Euro 2020: W-W-W-L-L

England vs Denmark: Numbers you need to know before their UEFA Euro 2020 encounter

England take on Denmark this week

While their overall record against the Danes might be impressive, England have a surprisingly poor record against Denmark in competitive matches and have won only one of the last six games played between these two teams in major international tournaments.

Denmark have reached the semi-finals of the Euros for the first time in 29 years. The last time they reached this stage of the competition was in 1992 when they went on to lift the trophy.

England, on the other hand, are playing in their third semi-final at the Euros, with their previous appearance coming against Germany in 1996. England have played a record 36 games at the Euros without reaching the final and will be looking to make amends this year.

Harry Kane has registered 18 goals and nine assists in his last 26 games for England and has stepped up as their talisman. After a slow start to his Euro campaign, the England captain has scored in consecutive games and will be crucial to his side's chances this month.

Denmark became the first team to score four goals in two consecutive games at the Euros last month and are in excellent form. Kasper Dolberg has three goals to his name at Euro 2020 and is only two goals away from breaking a Danish record in the competition.

