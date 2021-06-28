England vs Germany - Combined XI | UEFA Euro 2020

All eyes will be on the Wembley Stadium on Tuesday when England host Germany in a blockbuster Round-of-16 clash at Euro 2020.

Both England and Germany have a plethora of talented players in their ranks. But one of the two pre-tournament favourites will exit the tournament before the quarter-finals.

The Three Lions lost at this stage of the Euros to Iceland five years ago. So they'll hope to go one better this year, but Germany are no mugs either, having reached the last-8 in all three of the previous appearances at the Euros.

What makes the clash more interesting is the history between the two teams, their meetings at major tournaments. Germany and England have met at the World Cup and the European championships several times in the past.

That includes a 4-1 thrashing of England by Die Mannschaft at the 2010 FIFA World Cup, in the two teams' last meeting at a major tournament. But the two teams played out a goalless stalemate at the Wembley in a friendly game in November 2017.

Germany vs. England: a legendary rivalry!



Take a look back at some of the fixture's best moments.



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇩🇪 #ENGGER #EURO2020



Full gallery 👉https://t.co/rDz0JJTe4S pic.twitter.com/UXLfkf0rPA — DW Sports (@dw_sports) June 25, 2021

Germany are once again the favourites, but stranger things have happened at the Euros. England will bank on their stoic defence to keep out Germany's fearsome attackers and reach their first Euro quarter-finals since 2012.

Ahead of the mouth-watering kick-off, let's see how England and Germany would line up in a hypothetical combined XI:

Goalkeeper: Manuel Neuer (Germany)

Manuel Neuer is the undisputed number one in goal for Germany.

Until a few years back, Manuel Neuer would've topped any list featuring the world's best goalkeepers. But while he's not at the same level he once was, the Bayern Munich custodian's quality is undeniable. Even at 35 years of age, Neuer remains a key presence between the sticks for Germany.

UEFA have today shared with the DFB that they have stopped the review of the rainbow captain's armband worn by @Manuel_Neuer.



In a letter, the armband has been assessed as a team symbol for diversity and thus for a 'good cause.' #EURO2020 #GER pic.twitter.com/HFiAAQ6F5D — Germany (@DFB_Team_EN) June 20, 2021

Jordan Pickford would've made the cut here against any other goalkeeper, having kept three clean sheets in the group stage at Euro 2020. But he wasn't as challenged in goal as Neuer was in the 'group of death'.

That's why his German counterpart has got the nod. Moreover, Neuer's sweeper-keeper skills could be key to keeping out Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling.

1 / 4 NEXT

Edited by Bhargav