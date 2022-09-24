England vs Germany prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Nations League 2022-23

England are set to play Germany at the Wembley Stadium on Monday in the UEFA Nations League.

England come into this game on the back of a 1-0 loss to Roberto Mancini's Italy in their most recent fixture. A second-half goal from Napoli striker Giacomo Raspadori secured the win for Italy.

On the other hand, Germany lost 1-0 to Marco Rossi's Hungary in their most recent game. A first-half goal from Basel striker Adam Szalai sealed the deal for Hungary.

England vs Germany Head-to-Head

The record is fairly even in 34 head-to-head encounters between the two sides. England have won 14 games, lost 15 and drawn five.

The two countries last faced each other earlier this year, with the game ending in a 1-1 draw. A goal from Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Jonas Hofmann for Germany was cancelled out by a penalty from Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane for England.

England form guide: L-L-D-D-L

Germany form guide: L-W-D-D-D

England vs Germany Team News

England

England manager Gareth Southgate has named Chelsea right-back Reece James, Manchester United defenders Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw, AC Milan centre-back Fikayo Tomori, Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham and Roma striker Tammy Abraham in the squad.

Stars like Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane, Chelsea forward Raheem Sterling and Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold have been named as well. There could be a potential debut for Brentford striker Ivan Toney.

Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford and Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips are both out injured.

Injured: Jordan Pickford, Kalvin Phillips

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Germany

Meanwhile, Germany have included Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Real Madrid centre-back Antonio Rudiger, Bayern Munich stars Joshua Kimmich, Jamal Musiala and Thomas Muller, Chelsea attacker Kai Havertz and RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner in the squad.

The Bayern Munich duo of Manuel Neuer and Leon Goretzka, as well as the Borussia Dortmund duo of Julian Brandt and Marco Reus, are not available.

There could be potential debuts for Hoffenheim goalkeeper Oliver Baumann and Southampton centre-back Armel Bella-Kotchap.

Injured: Leon Goretzka, Manuel Neuer, Marco Reus, Julian Brandt

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

England vs Germany Predicted XI

England Predicted XI (3-4-3): Aaron Ramsdale, Kyle Walker, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Reece James, Jude Bellingham, Declan Rice, Bukayo Saka, Jarrod Bowen, Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling

ESPN UK @ESPNUK Only Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling and Marcus Rashford have scored more England goals under Gareth Southgate than Harry Maguire Only Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling and Marcus Rashford have scored more England goals under Gareth Southgate than Harry Maguire 💪 https://t.co/QOj3Jfh6bo

Germany Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Benjamin Henrichs, Antonio Rudiger, Nico Schlotterbeck, David Raum, Joshua Kimmich, Ilkay Gundogan, Serge Gnabry, Thomas Muller, Leroy Sane, Jamal Musiala

England vs Germany Prediction

The pressure is mounting on Gareth Southgate ahead of the World Cup, with England enduring a dismal run of form. Despite England's achievements under Southgate's management, he has never truly endeared himself to the fan base. All eyes will be on his side.

The Athletic UK @TheAthleticUK England manager Gareth Southgate saw signs of progress despite his side’s 1-0 loss to Italy, which condemned the Three Lions to Nations League relegation... England manager Gareth Southgate saw signs of progress despite his side’s 1-0 loss to Italy, which condemned the Three Lions to Nations League relegation... https://t.co/zoZ7Bsg5iI

Germany, on the other hand, will hope that Hansi Flick helps the men's side reach the heights that they reached under Joachim Low's management. Germany's form has been erratic as well.

A close game, with a draw likely.

Prediction: England 1-1 Germany

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far