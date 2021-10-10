England vs Hungary prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

England are set to play Hungary at the Wembley Stadium on Tuesday for a FIFA World Cup qualifying game.

England come into this game on the back of a 5-0 win over Koldo Alvarez's Andorra yesterday. Goals from Chelsea left-back Ben Chilwell, Arsenal forward Bukayo Saka, Roma striker Tammy Abraham, Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse and Manchester City attacker Jack Grealish sealed the deal for Gareth Southgate's England.

Hungary, on the other hand, lost 1-0 to Edoardo Reja's Albania yesterday. A second-half goal from Southampton striker Armando Broja ensured victory for Albania.

England vs Hungary Head-to-Head

In 23 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, England hold the clear advantage. They have won 16 games, lost five and drawn two.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 20 - Bukayo Saka (20y 34d) is the youngest player to score in consecutive appearances for the England men's team since Wayne Rooney in 2004 (18y 241d), while he is the youngest ever @Arsenal player to net in consecutive games for the Three Lions. Star. 20 - Bukayo Saka (20y 34d) is the youngest player to score in consecutive appearances for the England men's team since Wayne Rooney in 2004 (18y 241d), while he is the youngest ever @Arsenal player to net in consecutive games for the Three Lions. Star. https://t.co/dsk3GUDds0

The two countries last faced each other earlier this year, with England beating Hungary 4-0. Second-half goals from Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling, Tottenham Hotspur superstar Harry Kane, Manchester United centre-back Harry Maguire and West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice secured the win for their country.

England form guide: W-D-W-W-L

Hungary form guide: L-W-L-L-D

England vs Hungary Team News

England

England have one of the best squads in international football. Manchester City centre-back John Stones, Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw, Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson, Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho and Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane have all been called up.

There could be a potential debut for Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale. Chelsea right-back Reece James and Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips are both not involved this time around due to injury issues.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Hungary

Meanwhile, Hungary boss Marco Rossi has named the RB Leipzig trio of Peter Gulacsi, Willi Orban and Dominik Szoboszlai. Fenerbahce centre-back Attila Szalai, Freiburg winger Roland Sallai and Partizan attacker Filip Holender have been included as well.

Injured: None

DoubtfLittul: None

Suspended: None

England vs Hungary Predicted XI

England Predicted XI (4-3-3): Jordan Pickford, Kyle Walker, John Stones, Fikayo Tomori, Luke Shaw, Jordan Henderson, Declan Rice, Mason Mount, Jadon Sancho, Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling

Hungary Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Peter Gulacsi, Adam Lang, Willi Orban, Attila Szalai, Loic Nego, Laszlo Kleinheisler, Andras Schafer, Zsolt Nagy, Roland Sallai, Dominik Szoboszlai, Daniel Salloi

England vs Hungary Prediction

Gareth Southgate's team selection and style of play may divide opinion, but under his management England have become a side to be reckoned with. Having reached the final of Euro 2020 this summer, England will be aiming to better that at the World Cup next year.

B/R Football @brfootball Monday: Tammy Abraham receives his first England call up since Nov. 18, 2020.Saturday: He gets the start, and scores a goal vs Andorra ✨ Monday: Tammy Abraham receives his first England call up since Nov. 18, 2020.Saturday: He gets the start, and scores a goal vs Andorra ✨ https://t.co/UnxXIXYLow

Hungary, on the other hand, enjoyed an excellent Euros. Little was expected from them in the group stages, where they faced Germany, France and Portugal. However, Marco Rossi's men nearly qualified from their group, and earned global praise for their performances. They did not have their talisman Dominik Szoboszlai at the Euros, but the 20-year old is back and has enjoyed a good start to the new season.

Also Read

England will be the favourites to win the game.

Prediction: England 2-0 Hungary

Edited by Abhinav Anand