England vs Italy Prediction and Betting Tips | 17th October 2023

England and Italy will clash at Wembley on Tuesday in a crucial Euro 2024 qualifiers in Group C.

The final of the 2020 Euros was the last time England and Italy locked horns at Wembley. Italy won the thrilling encounter on penalties after the game ended in a stalemate after extra-time. The stakes are high once again as the two sides prepare to clash under the Wembley arch.

England could potentially book a berth at the 2024 European championship with a win over Italy on Tuesday. The Three Lions managed to eke out a 1-0 win over Australia thanks to a 57th-minute goal from in-form striker Ollie Watkins.

Gareth Southgate rested a host of starters presumably to have them rested and ready for the high-profile clash against the Azzurri. His decision did not backfire even though England produced a rather lackluster performance with fringe players taking the pitch for them.

Meanwhile, Italy thumped Malta 4-0 on Sunday thanks to a brace from Domenico Berardi which was bookended by goals from Giacomo Bonaventura and Davide Frattesi.

Having picked up just 10 points from their first five Euro qualifiers, Italy will be desperate for a win against England but will know that it won't come easy. They are currently tied on points with third-placed Ukraine in Group C but have a game in hand over them.

Italy are currently ahead of Ukraine in Group C due to their head-to-head result. Their chances of finishing in the two-two won't expire with a loss against England as their UEFA Nations League ranking should still bail them out even if they finish below the second spot.

England vs Italy Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

England have managed to win just one of their last seven meetings with Italy.

Italy have conceded more than one goal only twice in their last 12 matches in all competitions against England.

Italy haven't lost a continental qualifier away from home since 2006.

England are on a 12-game winning streak in Euro qualifiers at home.

England have kept 10 clean sheets in their last 10 Euro qualifiers played on home soil.

England vs Italy Prediction

Italy's injury-depleted attack might not have as fortuitous a night against England as they did on the weekend against Malta. Although they are on a 22-game unbeaten run on the road in Euro qualifiers, it could likely come to an end on Tuesday.

England's main men are well-rested heading into this encounter and, buoyed by their home support, the Three Lions should be able to get a win here.

Prediction: England 2-0 Italy

England vs Italy Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - England to win

Tip 2: Game to have under 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: England to keep a clean sheet - Yes