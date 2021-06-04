England vs Romania prediction, preview, team news and more | International Friendlies 2021

England are set to play host to Romania at the Riverside Stadium on Sunday for an international friendly fixture.

England come into this game on the back of a 1-0 win over Franco Foda's Austria yesterday at the Riverside Stadium in an international friendly game. A second-half goal from Arsenal's talented young attacker Bukayo Saka sealed the deal for Gareth Southgate's England.

Romania, on the other hand, lost 2-1 to Willy Sagnol's Georgia yesterday at the Ilie Oana Stadium in an international friendly game. Second-half goals from Seraing forward Georges Mikautadze and Cartagena midfielder Giorgi Aburjania ensured victory for Georgia, who had Rotor Volgograd centre-back Solomon Kvirkvelia sent off in the second-half.

Universitatea Craiova attacker Andrei Ivan scored the consolation goal for Romania, who had FCSB forward Florin Tanase sent off in the first-half.

England vs Romania Head-to-Head

In 11 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, the record is fairly even. England have won two games, lost three and drawn six.

The two countries last faced each other way back in 2000, with Romania beating England 3-2. Goals from left-back Cristian Chivu and strikers Viorel Moldovan and Ioan Ganea secured the win for Romania. Strikers Alan Shearer and Michael Owen scored the consolation goals for England.

England form guide: W-W-W-W-W

Romania form guide: L-L-L-W-D

England vs Romania Team News

England

England boast a star-studded squad, although there are some fitness issues. The young Borussia Dortmund duo of Jadon Sancho and Jude Bellingham, Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane, Aston Villa star Jack Grealish and Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson have all been included.

There are doubts over the availability of Manchester United centre-back Harry Maguire, while Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold is out with an injury.

Injured: Trent Alexander-Arnold

Doubtful: Harry Maguire

Suspended: None

Romania

Meanwhile, Romania manager Mirel Radoi has called up Sassuolo centre-back Vlad Chiriches, Slavia Prague forward Nicolae Stanciu, Cagliari midfielder Razvan Marin and Rangers attacker Ianis Hagi.

There could be potential debuts for UTA Arad goalkeeper Florian Iacob, Chindia Targoviste defender Tiberiu Capusa, CFR Cluj winger Adrian Paun and FCSB midfielder Olimpiu Morutan. FCSB forward Florin Tanase is suspended.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Florin Tanase

England vs Romania Predicted XI

England Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Dean Henderson, Kieran Trippier, Conor Coady, John Stones, Luke Shaw, Kalvin Phillips, Jude Bellingham, Jadon Sancho, Jack Grealish, Bukayo Saka, Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Romania Predicted XI (4-3-3): Florin Nita, Deian Sorescu, Vlad Chiriches, Ionut Nedelcearu, Cristian Ganea, Constantin Budescu, Razvan Marin, Alexandru Maxim, Ianis Hagi, Claudiu Keseru, Nicolae Stanciu

England vs Romania Prediction

England have a strong squad and will want to make their mark at the Euros. The injury to Trent Alexander-Arnold could prove to be problematic though, and it will be interesting to see how Gareth Southgate chooses to replace the Liverpool man in the squad.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is out of the Euros after suffering a thigh tear which will keep him out for 4-6 weeks, per multiple reports. pic.twitter.com/m5gOksmx9J — B/R Football (@brfootball) June 3, 2021

Romania, on the other hand, will be the underdogs coming into this game. Young Rangers forward Ianis Hagi has done well in the Scottish Premiership, while the likes of Nicolae Stanciu and Razvan Marin can cause problems.

England will be the favorites to win the game.

Prediction: England 2-0 Romania

Also Read: Strongest possible starting XI for Portugal | UEFA Euro 2020

Edited by Abhinav Anand