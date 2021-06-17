England vs Scotland Head-to-Head stats and numbers you need to know before Match 21 of UEFA Euro 2020

England face one of their oldest rivals in the beautiful game this week as they take on Scotland in an important Group D encounter at UEFA Euro 2020 on Friday. England have assembled a strong squad under Gareth Southgate and hold the upper hand going into this game.

England have made a strong start to their Euro 2020 campaign and have managed a narrow 1-0 victory against Croatia. The Three Lions have been impressive this year and will be intent on proving their mettle in Group D.

Scotland, on the other hand, were stunned by Patrik Schick's heroics earlier this week and will want to bounce back in this match. The Scots face an uphill battle in their group and cannot afford another defeat at Euro 2020.

England vs Scotland Head-to-Head

England have a fairly mediocre historical record against Scotland and have won 48 matches out of a total of 124 games played between the two teams. Scotland have managed 41 victories against England and will want to pull off an upset this week.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in 2017 and ended in a hard-fought 2-2 draw. Harry Kane scored a late equaliser on the day and will want to take it up a notch in this fixture.

England form guide: W-W-W-W-W

Scotland form guide: L-W-D-W-D

England vs Scotland: Numbers you need to know before their UEFA Euro 2020 encounter

Scotland take on England this week

England are unbeaten in an astonishing 33 out of their last 35 matches at the Euros and will be intent on defeating Scotland this week. The Three Lions have also kept clean sheets in their last four Euro games and will be confident ahead of this match.

Èngland and Scotland's rivalry is the oldest in the world, with the first match between the two teams taking place 129 years ago in 1872 at Hamilton Crescent in Glasgow. The two sides have gone on to play 100 official fixtures and there is no love lost between both sets of fans.

Scotland have not won a game against England in nearly 22 years, with their last victory coming in 1999. England are unbeaten in their last 11 games against their neighbours.

Scotland are the only team among the 24 nations participating in UEFA Euro 2020 to have qualified for Euro 2020 with a negative goal difference. The Scots lost five qualifying matches and finished only a point above Israel and Austria.

