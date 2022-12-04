England will take on Senegal in the round of 16 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup competition on Sunday, 4 December, at the Al Bayt Stadium.

The Three Lions are unbeaten in this year's edition of the competition so far and will be looking to maintain consistency going into this encounter. The Teranga Lions, on the other hand, will be looking to add to their two-game winning streak.

This game is crucial as a win for either side will send them to the quarter-finals of the World Cup. On that note, this article will look at three individual battles that could determine the outcome of this clash.

#3 Marcus Rashford vs Youssouf Sabaly

The Manchester United forward has arguably been England's most clinical attacker in the competition so far, having netted three goals in as many games.

Rashford's ability to drive into the box with pace is remarkable, and his shots pack a punch as well. Affording him enough room to advance with the ball into the penalty box could be deadly. Monitoring Rashford's incisive movements in attack is a tough task, and Sabaly will have his work cut out.

Sabaly’s presence in defense has been pivotal for Senegal, and he has been outstanding. However, his defensive prowess will be tested against a very sharp Rashford and it will be interesting to see if he can keep the Englishman under control.

#2 Ismaïla Sarr vs Kyle Walker

The Watford forward is sharp and one of Senegal's most formidable attackers in the competition.

Sarr has netted one goal in three appearances in this edition of the FIFA World Cup and his directness could be pivotal for his team in the absence of Sadio Mane.

His attacking prowess will be tested against a sharp Kyle Walker, who could be a mean defender to face.

Walker is expected to be picked ahead of Kieran Trippier. Furthermore, he's a perfect match for Sarr, who is also very fast and tricky.

#1 Harry Kane vs Kalidou Koulibaly

The Englishman is arguably one of the finest finishers in the footballing world and his attacking instincts are exceptional.

Kane has not been at his best in the 2022 FIFA World Cup so far and is yet to find the back of the net. However, he has registered three assists in the competition. His ability to pick out his teammates in attack could be a problem for Koulibaly and Senegal's defense.

However, the Chelsea defender is highly experienced and his ball-winning proficiency has been significant for Senegal in the competition so far. It will be fascinating to see if he will be able to silence Kane in this encounter.

