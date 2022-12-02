England vs Senegal Head-to-Head stats and numbers you need to know before Match 52 of FIFA World Cup 2022

England and Senegal will lock horns on Sunday with a place in the quarter-finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup at stake.

England and Senegal both went into their respective third games of the group stage without having booked a berth in the round of 16. But both sides finished with a flourish. England thumped Wales 3-0 thanks to a Marcus Rashford brace that bookended a neatly taken goal by Phil Foden.

Meanwhile, Senegal beat Ecuador 2-1 to finish as runners-up in Group A. They earned two wins and conceded one loss in the group stage. Senegal will not be pushovers and England will need to be at the top of their game to get the better of their African opponents on Sunday.

England vs Senegal Head-to-Head stats

These two teams have not faced each other in the past, and both sides will be determined to begin their rivalry on a high note.

England current form: W-D-W-D-L

Senegal current form: W-W-L-D-W

England vs Senegal: Numbers you need to know before their 2022 FIFA World Cup encounter

This will be the first-ever meeting between England and Senegal. Senegal will be the 13th opponent the Three Lions have faced for the first time at a World Cup. It's worth noting that England have lost just one of those 12 previous meetings, winning seven and drawing four.

Senegal have three wins, one draw and two losses in their last six FIFA World Cup matches against European opposition. England are yet to lose a single game in seven meetings against African opposition at the World Cup. They have won four and drawn three.

If England win, they will reach the quarter-finals of the World Cup in consecutive editions for the first time since 2002-2006.

No player has scored more goals than England forward Marcus Rashford (3) at the 2022 FIFA World Cup so far. He has only started one game in the tournament.

The 25-year-old has become the first Manchester United player to score three goals in a major tournament for the Three Lions since Sir Bobby Charlton at the 1966 World Cup.

His second goal against Wales was also England's 100th goal at the World Cup. England captain Harry Kane is yet to score a goal at the 2022 FIFA World Cup after winning the Golden Boot in the 2018 edition. However, he has already racked up three assists in three appearances in Qatar.

Senegal have progressed to the World Cup knockout stages just once before this tournament. Their current manager Aliou Cisse was their captain the last time they did (in 2002).

