England vs Spain prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Women's Euro 2022

England, the hosts of the ongoing UEFA Women's Euro 2022, will lock horns with Spain at the American Express Community Stadium on Wednesday.

England finished at the top of the Group A standings, winning all three games during the group stage, scoring 14 goals, and keeping clean sheets in all their fixtures. Their 8-0 thrashing of Norway in the second group stage fixture was the biggest win ever recorded in the competition.

Spain, on the other hand, had a comparatively nervy run in the group stage, finishing second behind Germany in Group B. They have scored five goals in three games, though four of them came in their campaign opener against Finland. They had to rely on Marta Cardona's 90th-minute winner in the final group stage game against Denmark to seal their qualification to the knockout stages.

England vs Spain Head-to-Head

The two sides have crossed paths 15 times across all competitions. England have a better record in this fixture, recording twice as many wins as their southern rivals. They hold a 6-3 lead in wins, while the remaining six games have ended in draws.

The Lionesses have been undefeated in their seven games on home soil against La Roja. They last met in the Arnold Clark Cup in February, playing out a goalless draw in that match.

England form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-W

Spain form guide (all competitions): W-L-W-D-W

England vs Spain Team News

England

Demi Stokes has returned from an injury spell and is in contention to start here. Head coach Sarina Wiegman tested positive for COVID-19 last week and might not be able to be on the sidelines to oversee the team in action. Reserve goalkeeper Hannah Hampton has also tested positive for COVID-19 and will be unavailable for this game.

Lionesses @Lionesses Ready for Spain Ready for Spain 👊 https://t.co/vIpUsbmB79

Injury: None

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

Unavailable: Hannah Hampton

Spain

Jennifer Hermoso and Alexia Putellas are the two key absentees for Spain due to injuries. The absence of these two players has impacted their performances in the competition.

Injury: Jennifer Hermoso, Alexia Putellas

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

Unavailable: None

England vs Spain Predicted XIs

England (3-5-2): Mary Earps (GK); Alex Greenwood, Millie Bright, Lotte Wubben-Moy; Lucy Bronze, Keira Walsh, Georgia Stanway, Leah Williamson, Beth Mead; Ellen White, Lauren Hemp

Spain Women (4-3-3): Sandra Panos (GK); Ona Battle, Irene Paredes, Mapi Leon, Leila Ouahabi; Aitana Bonmati, Teresa Abelleira, Patricia Guijarro; Lucia Garcia, Mariona Caldentey, Marta Cardona

$1,000 Risk-Free Bet at FanDuel SB

England vs Spain Prediction

England have been in terrific form in the competition and have made the most of their home advantage, recording three wins in a row without conceding. Spain have two wins to their name but are winless in their away games in England and might fall short of securing a positive outcome here.

England's home advantage and free-scoring form give them an edge here and they should be able to secure a comfortable win.

Prediction: England 3-1 Spain

Paul Merson predicts the top 4 of the Premier League next season! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far