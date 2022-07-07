"She will prove to us all that she is a champion" - Barcelona manager Xavi sends heartfelt message to Alexia Putellas after ACL agony ahead of Women's Euros

Barcelona head coach Xavi Hernandez has posted a message in support of Barcelona Femeni star and current holder of the women’s Ballon d’Or Alexia Putellas on his Instagram.

However, the Spanish superstar has been laid low by injury on the eve of the women’s European champions. In an injury that could prove pivotal to the Spanish team’s ambitions at the tournament, they will now have to do without the best player in the world.

Apart from Alexia Putellas, Spain will have to contend without forward Jennie Hermoso, who is out injured as well. La Roja will hope to still put up a strong showing, with the core of the team being part of the all-conquering Barcelona women's team.

Supporting the phenomenal player at one of her lowest points following the announcement of her ACL injury, the Catalan manager posted on Instagram:

“Here I am with the best player in the world! She will prove to us all that she is a champion! Very strong @alexiaputellas!! You will come back stronger”

The Catalan manager will not be alone in wishing Putellas a speedy recovery from her recent injury, as Blaugranes will hope to see her return to form. The Spaniard is one of the best players in the world and the game will miss the skill and innovative brilliance she brings to the pitch.

The women’s Euros will kick off today in England and Spain will have a tough tournament ahead of them. While Putellas cannot help on the pitch, she will hope her support from the stands is enough to help La Roja to a good showing at the tournament.

Ousmane Dembele is no longer a Barcelona player: Joan Laporta

While the Blaugrana women's team has had consistent success in recent years, it has been a different case for the men's team. Mounting debt, focus on spending on external players, and Lionel Messi's exit have all led to the club's struggles and decline. However, Xavi Hernandez is already working to return the side to its former glory.

Ousmane Dembele was one of the standout players in the latter part of last season. Although the star had difficulties agreeing to a contract six months ago, he impressed brilliantly and looked certain to sign a new deal. However, contract talks hit a stalemate and at the time of writing, Dembele is no longer a Barcelona player.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has confirmed as much during the unveiling of new player Franck Kessie. Speaking at the press conference (via the Daily Post), he said:

"No precise date has been set for Dembélé’s renewal.

"He is no longer a Barça player, but an offer was made to him as a result of sporting interest."

He concluded:

“They have answered. At the moment, they do not accept it, but they do not reject it either.”

Dembele provided 13 assists and scored a goal in just 21 La Liga appearances last season after missing the first half due to injury.

