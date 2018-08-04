English Football League 18/19: 5 most impressive matches of the opening afternoon

Liam Hoofe FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 270 // 04 Aug 2018, 22:07 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Who impressed on the first afternoon of the football league?

After a three month absence, the football league returned in England this weekend, with all three divisions showcasing what they had to offer.

While the opening day may not tell you everything you need to know about the coming 9 months, a big win can inspire teams and provide the players with the confidence they need to get an impressive campaign underway.

There was plenty of drama on the opening day, with several teams handing out a thrashing, and others producing inspired comebacks. Let's take a look at the five best performances of a thrilling opening afternoon in the EFL.

#5 Sunderland 2-1 Charlton Athletic

Sunderland will be hoping to restore some joy to the Stadium of Light this season

Sunderland's second straight relegation to League One last season was one of the biggest shocks in the football league last year.

The Black Cats couldn't lift their heads following their relegation from the Premier League and they now find themselves in England's third division.

Their game with Charlton, the opening game of the League One season, saw two of the divisions most fancied sides go head to head.

Charlton fielded a much-changed side from their 11 who were defeated by Shrewsbury in last season's playoffs, and they started strongly, dominating the first half and going in 1-0 up thanks to a penalty from former Sunderland star, Lyle Taylor.

Sunderland, though, had other ideas, and inspired by a home crowd of over 30,000, fought back, scoring first through Josh Maja, before Lynden Gooch scored a 96th-minute winner to send the home fans into the rafters.

1 / 5 NEXT