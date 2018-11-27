×
English Premier League 2018/19- Top 5 goal scorers and how they fare

James Alonge
ANALYST
Stats
27 Nov 2018, 21:01 IST

Aubameyang and Sergio Aguero are the leading marksmen in the Premier League
With 13 round of matches decided in the English Premier League, the battle for who becomes the highest goalscorer in the Premier League is delicately poised to continue over the course of the season.

The highest goalscorers presently in the Premier League are as follows:-

#1 Sergio Aguero

The Argentine leads the chart of the highest goalscorers, although he is tied on the same number of goals with Pierre Emerick Aubameyang, 8 so far.

However, Aguero seems to have a slight edge considering the fact that he has 4 assists to his name compared to the Aubameyang who just has one assist this season.

Aguero has taken 39 shots this season, with 19 of such shots on target representing about 49% of shots on target.


Sergio Aguero scores a pile driver against United this season
#2 Pierre Emerick Aubameyang

The Gabonese is the joint highest goalscorer with 8 goals in the English top flight so far alongside Sergio Aguero ,as it was mentioned above.

He is only ranked second because he has an inferior number of assists compared to Aguero. However, Aubameyang is still the most efficient striker in the EPL right now. He has taken 21 shots in total this season, with 11 shots on target, representing about 52% of shots on target.

He has also played 19 minutes less than Aguero this season,making him more efficient in front of goal than the Argentine.

Aubameyang nets his 8th goal of the season against Bounemouth
#3 Raheem Sterling

The England International has scored 7 goals this season and still remains the leading assists provider in the English Premier League this season with six.

Although he may be one goal shot of Aubameyang and Aguero, he is still possesses a superior shooting accuracy compared to the leading marksmen in Sergio Aguero and Pierre Emerick Aubaeyang.

He has taken 18 shots in total this season, with an impressive 15 shots on target which represents about 83%.

Raheem Sterling scores against Brighton and Hove Albion in the premier league this season
