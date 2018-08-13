Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
English Premier League 2018: Gameweek 1 roundup

Souvik Sengupta
Feature
13 Aug 2018, 10:29 IST

Arsenal FC v Manchester City - Premier League

After the end of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, the attention of the football lovers of the world shifted to one of the biggest league in the world, the Premier League.

The 27th edition of the Premier League kicked off on the 10th of August 2018. With some of the biggest names of club football in action viz. defending champions Manchester City, Champions League runners-up Liverpool, Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal, Leicester City, Everton and Tottenham Hotspur, it will be very difficult to predict a favourite.

This stiff competition among more than half a dozen teams, with very little to choose between them, is what makes the Premier League so unique.

The first round that concluded this weekend, had some mouthwatering clashes lined up to start this long and intriguing season. Let us look into how the matches panned out.

The 2018 edition of the Premier League kicked off with a big blockbuster match between Manchester United, the most successful team in the history of the Premier League with 13 titles, and Leicester City - surprise winners of the 2015-16 edition.

With a not-so-happy transfer season, Manchester United seemed to be in a spot of bother before the start of the match. However, an early penalty, scored by Paul Pogba goal must have eased their nerves in the opener. With another goal from Luke Shaw, they were soon 2-0 ahead, before Leicester pulled one back.

However, Jose Mourinho's men were able to hold on to there lead and finished with a 2-1 win in their opening fixture.

Another big match that was scheduled this weekend was between defending champions Manchester City and three-time winners of the EPL, Arsenal.

The defending champions proved to be too strong for the Gunners (Arsenal) as they dominated the match with almost 60 per cent ball possession and won it 2-0, with 1 goal each in both halves, one from Sterling in the 14th minute and Silva in the 64th minute.

With such a strong start to the league, Manchester City look ready to defend their title.

The other big teams like Chelsea and Liverpool had it easy in their respective first matches with 3-0 and 4-0 wins against Huddersfield and West Ham United respectively.

Tottenham Hotspur also ran out 2-1 winners against Newcastle United.

The other teams to come up with a win in their first match were Watford, Bournemouth and Crystal Palace.

Everton failed to make a winning start as they drew their first match 2-2 against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

With some great matches and wonderful goals, the 2018 edition of the Premier League kicked off in a superb manner. With some mouth-watering fixtures lined up in the coming weeks, football fans will surely be on the edge of their seats.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Manchester United Paul Pogba Sadio Mane
Souvik Sengupta
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Civil engineer by profession and an ardent sports enthusiast. Olympic sports like shooting, archery, table tennis hockey ,weightlifting, athletics, wrestling, gymnastics, badminton etc where the unsung heroes of India exist, is what I follow. Their success makes me proud and their stories is what I want to bring in front of all.
