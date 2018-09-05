English Premier League: 5 Players who could win the Golden Boot

Subhadeep Roy
05 Sep 2018, 13:47 IST

Mohammed Salah won the Golden Boot last year

The Premier League started almost a month ago and the usual title favourites like Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea have begun their campaign very well. Meanwhile, Manchester United and Arsenal have experienced some hiccups and need to get back on track before they slip behind.

The race for the Golden Boot is also on and the foremost strikers in the league would already be having an eye on the elusive prize. Liverpool’s Mohammed Salah won the Golden Boot last year and should be among the favourites to win it this year, too. He faces competition from the strikers at other big clubs as well.

The EPL is a fast-paced league and so the strikers almost always get a continuous supply of crosses and through-balls. Also, the English clubs do not usually give too much emphasis on the defensive aspect of the game, so we get to see a lot of high-scoring games in the league. We have already seen City score six past Huddersfield and Liverpool score four against West Ham this season, and much of the same should follow.

Let's take a look at the top five contenders for Golden Boot this season.

#1 Sergio Aguero (Manchester City)

Sergio Aguero

The veteran Sergio Aguero is among the favourites to win the Golden Boot this season. He is already one of the legends of the Premier League after having spent seven very successful seasons at Manchester City. Aguero has scored more than 200 goals in almost 300 matches for City and that tally should further increase this season. He scored 21 goals in the Premier League last season and was among the leading goal scorers.

Aguero had made a very promising start this season too as he has notched up a wonderful hat trick against Huddersfield. He is a perennial threat inside the penalty box and has superb ball-control and finishing abilities. He is also likely to get a continuous supply of balls as City have got the best midfield in the league. The likes of Ilkay Gundogan, Kevin De Bruyne, David Silva, Leroy Sane and Bernardo Silva will be of great assist to the Argentinian in his quest for the Golden Boot.

