English Premier League Betting Tips & Predictions: Gameweek 13

Omene Osuya
ANALYST
Feature
150   //    22 Nov 2018, 18:22 IST

Once again, Manchester City are looking like potential title winners
Once again, Manchester City are looking like potential title winners

The Premier League has had a decidedly family feel to it so far. After last season’s centenary points haul (a Premier League record), Manchester City are again topping the table after 12 games.

Not only are Pep Guardiola’s men leading on points, but they have also comfortably outscored everyone else with 35 goals. They have improved on both ends as they have conceded the joint-lowest; five goals (two of which have been penalties).

Liverpool are second behind Manchester City. Jurgen Klopp’s Reds have looked like the real deal so far after spending £164m on transfers. The additions of Alisson Becker and Virgil Van Dijk have brought much needed defensive improvement.

Chelsea have been one of the surprise packages of the Premier League season. The Blues were expected to struggle as the players came to terms with new manager Maurizio Sarri’s style.

However, they have taken to Sarri-ball as a fish takes to water. Like the Cityzens and the Reds, they remain unbeaten after 12 matches.

Down at the bottom, some of the promoted teams have been struggling. Cardiff City were tipped to go straight back down. This is a prediction that is looking very likely despite the mini-revival before the international break.

The Tinkerman Claudio Ranieri will be hopeful of lifting Fulham off the bottom of the league
The Tinkerman Claudio Ranieri will be hopeful of lifting Fulham off the bottom of the league

Despite a £100m spend on transfers, Fulham has looked disjointed, conceding goals by the bucket load. They sit bottom of the league, a position that cost manager Slavisa Jokanovic his job.

Premier League winner Claudio Ranieri has been installed as new manager and his task will be simple; avoid relegation.

Premier League Gameweek 13 Analysis and Betting Prediction

Gameweek 13 promises to continue the drama the Premier League has become noted for.

Saturday’s fixtures include the visit of City to the London Stadium to face injury-ravaged West Ham. Marco Silva’s Everton will be confident of getting the three points against Cardiff at Goodison Park, Brighton & Hove Albion will host Leicester City while, at Old Trafford, a beleaguered Manchester United tackle Crystal Palace.

A hot-and-cold Watford side will host Liverpool while Ranieri’s Fulham host a very poor Southampton side at Craven Cottage. Saturday’s games will be concluded by the titanic London derby between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea at Wembley Stadium.

Sunday’s round of games kicks off at the Vitality Stadium as Bournemouth hosts Arsenal in a game that promises goals. At the Molineux, Wolves host Huddersfield in what is expected to be a feisty game.

Tottenham vs Chelsea is the standout tie of Gameweek 13
Tottenham vs Chelsea is the standout tie of Gameweek 13

Gameweek 13 of the Premier League concludes on Monday as relegation battlers Burnley and Newcastle United face off at Turf Moor.

Premier League Gameweek 13 (Betting Predictions from bet365)

West Ham United vs Manchester City (Bet on City to Win @ 1.22 odds)

Everton vs Cardiff City (Bet on Over 2.5 Goals @ 1.80 odds)

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Leicester City (Bet on Both Teams To Score @ 1. 95 odds)

Manchester United vs Crystal Palace (Bet on United to Win @ 1.36 odds)

Watford vs Liverpool (Bet on Both Teams To Score @ 1.75 odds)

Fulham vs Southampton (Bet on Over 1.5 Goals @ 1.28 odds)

Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea (Bet on Both Teams To Score @ 1.57 odds)

Bournemouth vs Arsenal (Bet on Over 2.5 Goals @ 1.50 odds)

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Huddersfield Town (Bet on Wolves to Win @ 1.44 odds)

Burnley vs Newcastle United X (Bet on Draw @ 3.20 odds)

Omene Osuya
ANALYST
Well, I love football (a look at my body of work tells a better story). However, I also love other sports and from time to time, pen articles concerning basketball, tennis, boxing, and e-sports. I follow these sports as much as I can, this explains why I write on a lot of different topics ranging from analysis and tactics to transfers and a whole lot more (reviews, previews and everything in between). Real Madrid is the team closest to my heart (same goes for Rafa Nadal, Raul Gonzalez, Mike Tyson, Mortal Kombat and the San Antonio Spurs).
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 13
24 Nov BRI LEI 08:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Leicester City
24 Nov EVE CAR 08:30 PM Everton vs Cardiff City
24 Nov FUL SOU 08:30 PM Fulham vs Southampton
24 Nov MAN CRY 08:30 PM Manchester United vs Crystal Palace
24 Nov WAT LIV 08:30 PM Watford vs Liverpool
24 Nov WES MAN 08:30 PM West Ham vs Manchester City
24 Nov TOT CHE 11:00 PM Tottenham vs Chelsea
25 Nov AFC ARS 07:00 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Arsenal
25 Nov WOL HUD 09:30 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Huddersfield Town
27 Nov BUR NEW 01:30 AM Burnley vs Newcastle
All Fixtures →
