Opinion: Why English Premier League is the most Elite Football League?

Badal Pareek FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 95 // 10 Dec 2018, 18:07 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Why English Premier League is the best in the world?

The English Premier League is considered to be the most competitive league in the world. It is often claimed as the best football league in the world. Do these statements have any credentials? Well, let's find out.

When it comes to the best players in the world, apart from Lionel Messi & Christiano Ronaldo. The likes of Salah, Aguero, Pogba, Hazard, Kane, and various other big names are currently playing in England. More than 100 players who were part of the 2017/18 Premier League were on international duty at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

In total, 108 players from the squads of the 20 clubs in the 2017/18 Premier League were selected by their national teams.

Not only does the Premier League have world-class stadiums but they are jam-packed with supporters of respective clubs. The Old Trafford stadium has an average attendance of 75,000 which is far better than any other top club around the world.

The average fans present during an EPL match accounts to nearly 38,000. As far as TV rights are concerned, the English Premier League-driven by a gargantuan £1 billion-per-season TV deal - is miles out in front in comparison to other leagues. The Average salary in EPL is £2.4 million and the next best is La Liga with an average of £1.2 million.

When you look at the top six clubs in any league, Do all six have a chance to win the league? This feat seems impossible for La Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga or Ligue 1 teams. Only in the EPL, you have Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal, Liverpool, and Tottenham Hotspur fighting for glory. Other leagues have a maximum of 3 contenders for the title. The Leicester City tale has added that extra flavour to the already spicy league.

The EPL has been home to the World's best talents and it has developed young talents that have turned out to be GOATs, consider the likes of Ronaldo or Suarez. The EPL has the best fans in the world, the best of players, the best stadiums and above all the money, so why can't we call it the best league in the world.

Advertisement