×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Opinion: Why English Premier League is the most Elite Football League?

Badal Pareek
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
95   //    10 Dec 2018, 18:07 IST

Why English Premier League is the best in the world?
Why English Premier League is the best in the world?

The English Premier League is considered to be the most competitive league in the world. It is often claimed as the best football league in the world. Do these statements have any credentials? Well, let's find out.

When it comes to the best players in the world, apart from Lionel Messi & Christiano Ronaldo. The likes of Salah, Aguero, Pogba, Hazard, Kane, and various other big names are currently playing in England. More than 100 players who were part of the 2017/18 Premier League were on international duty at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

In total, 108 players from the squads of the 20 clubs in the 2017/18 Premier League were selected by their national teams.

Not only does the Premier League have world-class stadiums but they are jam-packed with supporters of respective clubs. The Old Trafford stadium has an average attendance of 75,000 which is far better than any other top club around the world.

The average fans present during an EPL match accounts to nearly 38,000. As far as TV rights are concerned, the English Premier League-driven by a gargantuan £1 billion-per-season TV deal - is miles out in front in comparison to other leagues. The Average salary in EPL is £2.4 million and the next best is La Liga with an average of £1.2 million.

When you look at the top six clubs in any league, Do all six have a chance to win the league? This feat seems impossible for La Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga or Ligue 1 teams. Only in the EPL, you have Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal, Liverpool, and Tottenham Hotspur fighting for glory. Other leagues have a maximum of 3 contenders for the title. The Leicester City tale has added that extra flavour to the already spicy league.

The EPL has been home to the World's best talents and it has developed young talents that have turned out to be GOATs, consider the likes of Ronaldo or Suarez. The EPL has the best fans in the world, the best of players, the best stadiums and above all the money, so why can't we call it the best league in the world.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester City Manchester United Eden Hazard Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Leisure Reading
Badal Pareek
CONTRIBUTOR
Why is the Premier League better than other top European...
RELATED STORY
5 Premier League records held by non-English players
RELATED STORY
English Premier League clubs shareholders to discuss the...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: The Big 6 clubs and their best...
RELATED STORY
Premier League: 7 of the biggest disappointments so far
RELATED STORY
4 best Argentine players to have played in the Premier...
RELATED STORY
10 most influential personalities of English football
RELATED STORY
5 talented Premier League midfielders who had their...
RELATED STORY
3 Premier League players who can achieve greatness at...
RELATED STORY
5 Greatest Manchester Derbies of the Premier League Era
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 17
15 Dec MAN EVE 06:00 PM Manchester City vs Everton
15 Dec CRY LEI 08:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Leicester City
15 Dec HUD NEW 08:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Newcastle
15 Dec TOT BUR 08:30 PM Tottenham vs Burnley
15 Dec WAT CAR 08:30 PM Watford vs Cardiff City
15 Dec WOL AFC 08:30 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs AFC Bournemouth
15 Dec FUL WES 11:00 PM Fulham vs West Ham
16 Dec BRI CHE 07:00 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Chelsea
16 Dec SOU ARS 07:00 PM Southampton vs Arsenal
16 Dec LIV MAN 09:30 PM Liverpool vs Manchester United
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us