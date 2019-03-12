×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

English Premier League: Top 5 surprises of the season

Vyshakh R
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
650   //    12 Mar 2019, 13:04 IST

Chelsea FC v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League

Before the beginning of the season, there are certain expectations from teams and players. The English Premier League is not known for surprises since its inception. Sure, we will have an occasional surprise along the way, but it is a rare event.

Unlike the La Liga or the Bundesliga or the Serie A, any of the teams could beat any top team on a given night, and it happens regularly.

But at the end of the season, you will be having the usual suspects at the top - be it the points table, goal-scoring charts or assist charts. Of course, the Leicester team of 2015-2016 is a huge exception.

But there have been a few surprises already this year. Let's take a look.

#5 Jorginho (Chelsea FC)

Crystal Palace v Chelsea FC - Premier League

Sarri-ball at Napoli was highly effective, and Maurizio Sarri knew the importance of the Brazilian born Italian player behind the success of the tactic. Jorginho was brought in to smoothen the transition.

The foreign players tend to take time to get used to the pace and physicality of the Premier League. But there has been no signs of improvement so far. N'Golo Kante was moved to a different position to accommodate him in the team, which didn't go well with the fans. 

Although he had a good start at Chelsea, it soon fizzled out. His high number of passes never seemed to bring an end product. And his work-rate has been severely criticized by pundits, and fans alike. He has not responded positively to the man-marking tactics of the opposition, and the fans have made their displeasure clear over his lethargic sideways passing.

An insignificant two-goal return and zero assists in 27 league matches is a colossal disappointment for a $50 million purchase.

He still has the backing of the coach and players. And one would expect him to come off successful in the coming seasons with the club. But he has been disappointing for Chelsea and Premier League this season.

1 / 5 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Manchester United Mesut Ozil Jorge Luiz Frello Filho(Jorginho) Ole Gunnar Solskjær Premier League Teams
Vyshakh R
CONTRIBUTOR
An avid fan of Soccer, Cricket and Tennis.
Top 5 Substitute appearances in the history of the Premier League
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: Top 5 Players of Gameweek 29
RELATED STORY
5 Premier League goalkeepers with the most clean sheets in a single season
RELATED STORY
Top 5 English midfielders of the Premier League era
RELATED STORY
5 teams that conceded the fewest goals in a Premier League season
RELATED STORY
 5 worst loan signings in the Premier League
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: What should be considered a successful season for the traditional top six
RELATED STORY
Premier League Team of the Decade: The 2000s
RELATED STORY
Best players in the Premier League by xG: Expected Goals Ranking - March 2019
RELATED STORY
Premier League: 5 best comeback victories of 2018
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us